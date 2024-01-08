en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Declining Bulk Billing and Rising Healthcare Costs: A Look Into Australia’s Healthcare System

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Declining Bulk Billing and Rising Healthcare Costs: A Look Into Australia’s Healthcare System

The affordability of healthcare is a pressing issue in Australia, with recent reports revealing a concerning decline in the number of General Practitioners (GPs) offering bulk billing. As the Vice President of the Royal Australian College of GPs, Dr. Michael Clements brings this issue to light, highlighting the financial challenges faced by patients due to rising consultation costs.

Surging Out-of-Pocket Expenses

A report from healthcare monitors Clean Bill has shown that the national average out-of-pocket expense for seeing a GP in Australia has increased to $41.69, marking a rise of over three percent since 2023. This upward trend in costs is a direct reflection of the widening gap between the Medicare rebate and the actual cost of services, resulting in higher out-of-pocket expenses for patients.

Bulk Billing: A Rare Practice

Adding to the financial strain, bulk billing rates have seen a significant drop. Less than one in four Aussie GPs offer bulk billing rates to adult patients, a decline of 11% within a single year. The situation is even more dire in some states, where the number falls to less than one in ten. This trend, coupled with the rising out-of-pocket costs, is contributing to the challenges in accessing affordable healthcare services.

The Medicare Rebate Discrepancy

The Medicare rebate is a key component in the discussion. According to Dr. Clements, it has not kept pace with the escalating cost of living, including business operation costs such as staff wages, electricity, and insurance. As a result, the rebate is insufficient for covering the services that patients require, leading to greater out-of-pocket expenses. Dr. Clements emphasized the need for the government to address this discrepancy and ensure that the Medicare rebate is adjusted to reflect current costs.

In conclusion, the issue of declining bulk billing and rising healthcare costs in Australia is a pressing one. The urgency to address this problem is evident, as it affects the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services for Australians. The insights provided by Dr. Clements offer a valuable perspective on the challenges faced by the healthcare system and underline the need for government intervention to ensure affordable healthcare for all.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
6 mins ago
Mount Gambier Mourns the Loss of 'Cowboy' Kai Malseed in Tragic Crash
The tranquility of Mingbool, a small community in South Australia, was pierced on a recent Saturday night, when a single-vehicle accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Kai Malseed, known to his friends and family as ‘Cowboy’. The incident unfolded around 9.45pm when Malseed’s Mazda ute veered off the road and collided with a tree on
Mount Gambier Mourns the Loss of 'Cowboy' Kai Malseed in Tragic Crash
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
14 mins ago
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
Sydney's Dangerous 'Buffer Riding' Trend: A Risky Chase for Social Media Clout
15 mins ago
Sydney's Dangerous 'Buffer Riding' Trend: A Risky Chase for Social Media Clout
Australian Government Plans Cost-of-Living Relief Package Amidst Rising Inflation
10 mins ago
Australian Government Plans Cost-of-Living Relief Package Amidst Rising Inflation
Library Unlocks the Past: Handwritten Text Recognition Introduced in Australia
14 mins ago
Library Unlocks the Past: Handwritten Text Recognition Introduced in Australia
Northern Territory's FaFT Program Achieves Record Growth in Early Education
14 mins ago
Northern Territory's FaFT Program Achieves Record Growth in Early Education
Latest Headlines
World News
NHL Update: Standings, Game Results and Upcoming Fixtures
34 seconds
NHL Update: Standings, Game Results and Upcoming Fixtures
Union Minister Sonowal Champions Women's Kickboxing and Sports Development in Dibrugarh
55 seconds
Union Minister Sonowal Champions Women's Kickboxing and Sports Development in Dibrugarh
Highlanders Football Club Sets Dates for AGM and Elections
1 min
Highlanders Football Club Sets Dates for AGM and Elections
Portland Trail Blazers Triumph Over Brooklyn Nets in High-Scoring NBA Game
1 min
Portland Trail Blazers Triumph Over Brooklyn Nets in High-Scoring NBA Game
PLDT High Speed Hitters Exercise Caution with New Player Kim Kianna Dy Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
1 min
PLDT High Speed Hitters Exercise Caution with New Player Kim Kianna Dy Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
Donald Trump: GOP Frontrunner Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Donald Trump: GOP Frontrunner Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Non-Doctor Prescribing: Balancing Healthcare Access and Patient Safety
4 mins
Non-Doctor Prescribing: Balancing Healthcare Access and Patient Safety
PM Modi Joins Ayodhya Festivities; Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Milestone
5 mins
PM Modi Joins Ayodhya Festivities; Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Milestone
Tragic Loss of a Young Life: 19-Year-Old G Shanmugeshwari Succumbs to Injuries Post Suicide Attempt
5 mins
Tragic Loss of a Young Life: 19-Year-Old G Shanmugeshwari Succumbs to Injuries Post Suicide Attempt
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
19 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app