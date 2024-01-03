en English
Australia

Decline in Australia’s Wildlife Population Raises Concerns; Wild Turkey Numbers Hold Steady in New England

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Recent journeys along the Princess Highway from Sydney to Victoria and back have painted a stark picture of the declining wildlife population in Australia. Over the past 15 years, a marked decrease in both roadkill and live animal sightings along major roads have raised concern among travellers and wildlife advocates alike. While factors such as weather and time of day affect live wildlife observations, roadkill has traditionally served as an informal indicator of the abundance of wildlife in an area.

Wildlife population in decline

Reports of kangaroo sightings in Queensland and parts of Western Australia notwithstanding, the decline has been particularly noticeable in areas frequently travelled by the author. The NSW government has reported a decrease of over 2.2 million in the kangaroo and wallaroo population, attributing this to environmental and climatic factors such as floods. However, the impact of housing developments, culling, and harvesting, which are serious concerns for wildlife advocates, remain unaddressed by official reports.

Kangaroo harvesting under scrutiny

While the kangaroo harvesting industry asserts that their shooting practices are sustainable, this claim is challenged by wildlife advocates. Official figures indicate that the population estimates in some states are steady or even rising. However, anecdotal evidence points to a broader decline in wildlife numbers. Emeritus Professor Gisela Kaplan has also reported a significant reduction in kangaroo populations during her trips across the outback, with the conspicuous absence of large mobs being particularly alarming.

‘Boom and bust’ breeding behavior

The ‘boom and bust’ breeding behavior of Australian wildlife in arid regions accounts for some population fluctuation. However, Professor Kaplan warns of ‘silent deaths’ and uncontrolled declines in wildlife numbers. In contrast, the population of wild turkeys in New England has remained stable or even increased, potentially due to more conservative hunting strategies. Disease does not appear to be a primary factor driving population decline. Notably, the state of New Hampshire has been successful in restoring its turkey population, largely attributable to the efforts of state biologist Ted Walski. The winter turkey flock survey in 2023 recorded 15,098 turkeys, with an average of 18 turkeys per flock. The increase in flock size may be due to a lack of natural food available. Fish and Game is monitoring two viruses in the wild turkey populations and asks the public to report any turkeys displaying lesions. During the winter of 2023, 23 turkeys from 11 towns were reported to have visible lesions, mirroring the previous year’s survey results.

Australia Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

