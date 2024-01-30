Decade-Old Disappearance Case of Allison Bernard Sees Significant Breakthrough

In an astonishing turn of events, over a decade since the perplexing disappearance of the young Allison Bernard, a 62-year-old man from Coen has been levied with a murder charge. The confounding case, which dates back to February 10, 2013, had consumed the nation's attention, with Allison's abrupt vanishing from Archer River Quarry near Weipa on Cape York leaving a lingering mystery.

From Disappearance to Murder Charge

Allison Bernard, then 23, was last seen alive on the aforementioned date at Archer River quarry. The plan was a return journey to her hometown of Kowanyama the same evening. Tragically, Allison never made it home. The last known individual to see her alive was the quarry caretaker, Thomas Byrnes, who fervently denied any involvement.

The Lingering Mystery and the Breakthrough

Despite the extensive search operations that immediately followed, Allison's whereabouts remained shrouded in mystery. In a desperate bid to glean some information about the circumstances surrounding Allison’s disappearance, the police announced a hefty reward of $500,000 in April 2023. Yet, the case continued to baffle investigators until a recent Wednesday when this significant breakthrough occurred.

Next Steps in the Investigation

The accused 62-year-old man, whose identity remains undisclosed, is set to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court. The police are urging anyone with information related to the case to step forward, signaling that the investigation is far from over. As the story unfolds, it is anticipated that more details will emerge, shedding light on the decade-old mystery of Allison Bernard's disappearance.