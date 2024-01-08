Decade-Long Director Matt Nath Ranawake Steps Down From Field Solutions Holding Limited

Field Solutions Holding Limited bids farewell to a decade-long member of their board of directors, Matt Nath Ranawake. Known for his significant influence on the company, Mr. Ranawake has decided to step down from his position, leaving a legacy that spans the acquisition of Field Solutions Group (FSG) and the transformation of Freshtel Holdings. His tenure at the company, marked by his commitment to shareholder interests and his role as Head of Audit and Risk, continues to inspire.

A Decade of Dedication

Mr. Ranawake’s journey with Field Solutions Holding Limited traces back to the days of Freshtel Holdings. As a director, he was instrumental in the acquisition of FSG, a move that kick-started the company’s upward trajectory. His tenure, extending over a decade, is a testament to his dedication and relentless pursuit of growth.

From Head of Audit and Risk to Resignation

In his most recent role, Mr. Ranawake served as the Head of Audit and Risk, a responsibility that required a fine balance of discernment and strategic planning. His departure from this role will create a void that will be filled by Philip Carter, who is set to assume the position.

A Board with Diverse Expertise

Despite Mr. Ranawake’s resignation, the board of Field Solutions Holding Limited retains a strong foundation. Now comprising four members, it continues to maintain a majority of independent directors, ensuring the company’s streamlined operations. The board’s diverse range of skills and expertise, combined with their collective dedication, positions it to navigate the company through its next phase of growth.