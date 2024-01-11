en English
Australia

Debunking Myths and Calls for National Child Employment Standards in Australia

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Debunking Myths and Calls for National Child Employment Standards in Australia

In Australia, misconceptions around the minimum age for employment have led to a growing call for standardization of child labor laws. A common belief suggests that the minimum age for starting work is 14 years and 9 months, yet the reality is that it varies by state and territory, leading to a patchwork of different rules and regulations.

The Current Legal Landscape

The Fair Work Act, which governs most labor laws in Australia, does not cover child employment, resulting in individual states stepping in to regulate this area. For instance, Victoria has stringent restrictions and licensing requirements for employing children under 15. Conversely, New South Wales and Western Australia have age restrictions but no specific minimum working age. The Australian Capital Territory prohibits the employment of children under 15 unless it is deemed light work.

Other areas such as Northern Territory and Queensland have set various restrictions on working hours and types of work for young employees. Meanwhile, South Australia and Tasmania have no explicit child employment legislation, further contributing to the uneven legal landscape.

The Need for Consistency

The disparate laws across states and territories have sparked concerns about young workers’ knowledge of their rights and increased their vulnerability to exploitation. Wage theft, sexual harassment, and bullying are among the potential risks that young workers face.

The SDA union, representing retail and fast-food workers, has joined the chorus of voices calling for a national standard. They argue that a consistent approach would better protect young workers across the country. Researchers like Professor Paula McDonald have also emphasized the importance of a national standard, highlighting the need for stronger protections for children in the workforce.

Voices from the Ground

Connor Boyle, a former fast-food worker who began work at 15, shared his experiences, underscoring the benefits and challenges of youth employment. His story brings to light the practical implications of the current laws and highlights the need for reform.

It’s important to note that Australia has ratified an international treaty on child employment, suggesting that the minimum working age should be 15. This move signals a commitment to addressing this issue and aligns with the calls for a national minimum working age standard.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Australia

