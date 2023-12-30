en English
Australia

Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:50 pm EST
Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia

A recent viral claim, purporting the Australian government’s advice to health officials to administer vaccines to patients under sedation or anesthesia without their consent, has been debunked. This claim is linked to a document from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), allegedly advising on the opportunistic administration of vaccines to sedated patients.

ATAGI’s Advice: Context and Clarification

Contrary to the current viral misinterpretation, the ATAGI advice in question originates from April 2022 and remains unchanged. It targets a specific group of people who might require sedation due to intense anxiety or other issues that make conventional vaccination procedures arduous. ATAGI emphasizes the use of sedation as a last resort after other techniques have been evaluated.

Consent: An Essential Precondition

It is crucial to note that informed consent from the patient or their legal guardian is mandatory before conducting vaccination under sedation. The advisory explicitly states that sedation should not be employed to impose vaccination compliance. It is only considered for elective procedures where the patient is not critically ill.

Sedation: Not Always A Loss Of Consciousness

The document further clarifies that sedation doesn’t invariably lead to a loss of consciousness. Different levels of sedation can be applied, depending on the patient’s condition and the necessity of the procedure. The claim that Australia is opportunistically vaccinating people under sedation, therefore, stands debunked.

It is quintessential for the public to endorse factual information and dismiss fake news. The propagation of such baseless claims could potentially contribute to vaccine hesitancy and undermine public health efforts to curb the pandemic.

Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

