Deanne Stewart: Crafting Leadership and Purpose at the Helm of Aware Super

Imagine standing at the crossroads of a career-defining decision, the bustling streets of New York summoning with a promise of grandeur, yet a whisper of doubt holds you back. This was the reality for Deanne Stewart, CEO of Aware Super, whose journey from hesitation to inspirational leadership embodies the essence of pushing beyond boundaries. Stewart's narrative is not just about leading a major financial institution; it's a testament to the power of self-belief, continuous learning, and purpose-driven living.

Advertisment

Embracing the Big Apple's Call

Stewart's career trajectory took a pivotal turn when she faced a daunting decision - to lead a business unit in New York. The prospect was alluring but fraught with uncertainty. It was a moment of self-reflection that many of us encounter: to stay within the comfort zone or leap into the unknown. For Stewart, encouragement came in the form of advice to think big and embrace courage. This philosophy, of seeing beyond the immediate challenges to the potential on the other side, has been a guiding beacon throughout her career.

Her tenure at Merrill Lynch, turning around an international business unit, was a defining period. It was here that Stewart honed her leadership skills, learning valuable lessons in resilience and the power of seeing potential in people. This experience underscores a critical lesson: leadership is not just about strategic decisions but also about fostering growth and belief in others.

Advertisment

The Power of Routine and Continuous Learning

In the realm of high-stakes leadership, maintaining mental health and a commitment to personal growth is paramount. Stewart's morning routine of exercise and listening to podcasts, especially 'Hidden Brain' by Shankar Vedantam, is a ritual in mindfulness and continuous learning. These moments of personal investment are not just about physical health but serve as a daily reinforcement of her commitment to growth and learning. They reflect a belief in the transformative power of new ideas and perspectives, a principle that Stewart carries into her leadership style.

But Stewart's leadership philosophy extends beyond personal rituals; it's deeply intertwined with the purpose and values of the organization she leads. Aligning with Aware Super's commitment to its members, she emphasizes the importance of not just leading but leading with purpose. In her view, the true measure of an organization's success is its alignment with its core values and its impact on its community. This alignment between personal and organizational purpose is a beacon that guides Stewart's decision-making and leadership.

Advertisment

Leading with Purpose

In a world where cynicism often clouds our view of corporate motives, Stewart's leadership at Aware Super stands as a reminder of the potential for business to be a force for good. Her journey highlights the significance of aligning with an organization's purpose, a sentiment that echoes through her leadership style. Stewart's story is a powerful illustration of how personal purpose and organizational goals can converge to create not just economic value but societal impact.

Stewart's narrative is more than just a tale of career advancement; it's a blueprint for purpose-driven leadership. In her journey, we find a compelling argument for the power of positive thinking, courage, and the relentless pursuit of growth. Deanne Stewart's story is not just inspiring; it's a call to action for leaders and individuals alike to think beyond the confines of their doubts and to lead with purpose and conviction.