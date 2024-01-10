en English
Australia

Deakin University Pioneers First International Campus in India

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Deakin University, a renowned Australian higher education institution, has broken new ground by launching its first international branch campus in India. Situated at GIFT City in Ahmedabad, the inauguration of the campus coincided with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a key event spotlighting the state’s pursuit of global trade and industry. The inauguration was marked by a significant meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Deakin delegation, indicating the gravity of this historic event.

Aligning with India’s Educational Vision

The new campus aligns seamlessly with India’s National Education Policy 2020, which places a strong emphasis on internationalizing Indian higher education. This initiative stands as a testament to the progressive approach taken by India’s education policy and the commitment of Australian institutions like Deakin University to foster global educational ties. The campus will offer postgraduate courses in business analytics and cyber security, catering to the growing digital workforce needs of the country.

Enhancing Australia-India Relations

The Australian High Commissioner to India, His Excellency Philip Green OAM, highlighted the inauguration as a significant moment in Australia-India relations. The opening of Deakin University’s GIFT City Campus aims to not only bolster educational ties between the two nations but also to expand mutual research and innovation collaborations. The campus will integrate digitally with Deakin’s campuses in Australia, further strengthening the bridge of educational cooperation.

Building a Hub of Innovation and Accessibility

Designed with state-of-the-art facilities including digital classrooms, libraries, and cyber security labs, the campus aims to become a regional hub, attracting students globally and offering Australian students a unique chance to study in Gujarat. In a bid to foster innovation, Deakin University has also included a startup incubator within the campus. Furthermore, the institution has demonstrated its commitment to making quality education accessible by offering two fully funded scholarships to support economically disadvantaged students.

Expanding Industry Engagements

Deakin University is also venturing into industry engagements with the Deakin University x IABCA Leadership Roundtable. This initiative focuses on sustainable futures across the Australia-India corridor, further cementing the university’s commitment to fostering meaningful dialogues and collaborations between the two nations.

With the program priced at approximately Rs 21 lakhs for a two-year course that can be completed in 18 months, applications will close on March 31, 2024, with classes starting in July 2024. This initiative by Deakin University marks a significant milestone in the internationalization of higher education in India and sets the stage for further global educational collaborations.

Australia Education India
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

