Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort Claims Life, Injures Australian Man

An avalanche at a popular California ski resort near Lake Tahoe has claimed the life of a 66-year-old skier and injured an Australian man, marking the first U.S. avalanche fatality of the season. The incident occurred on expert trails at Palisades Tahoe, a resort renowned for its scenic views and ski slopes, but also known for the inherent dangers associated with heavy snowfall and mountainous terrain.

Advertisment

The Avalanche Incident

The avalanche descended on steep slopes under the KT-22 lift, sweeping up four people in its path. The aftermath left a debris field spanning about 150 feet wide, 450 feet long, and 10 feet deep. The resort was immediately closed and search teams scoured the area to ensure no one else was trapped. This prompted the closure of the resort for the rest of the day. The person killed was identified as Kenneth Kidd, a resident of Point Reyes, while the injured Australian man suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Weather Conditions and Risks

Advertisment

The incident coincided with a powerful storm moving into the region, expected to bring as much as 2 feet of snow to the highest elevations by early Thursday. High winds were also recorded in the region, which is located on the western side of Lake Tahoe, about 40 miles from Reno, Nevada. The Sierra Avalanche Center issued a 'high avalanche danger' forecast for the early evening hours, highlighting the risks associated with skiing and snowboarding at mountain resorts.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the avalanche is currently under investigation. The area where the avalanche occurred had just opened in the morning and had undergone rigorous 'avalanche control assessments.' The incident underscores the unpredictability of natural disasters such as avalanches, even in areas where precautions have been taken. This tragic event serves as a potent reminder of the dangers that can lurk beneath the beauty of popular ski resorts like Lake Tahoe.