Australia

Daylight Murder of Drug Lord Alen Moradian: Gunman and Associates Charged

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Daylight Murder of Drug Lord Alen Moradian: Gunman and Associates Charged

Daylight in Sydney was shattered by gunfire as convicted drug lord Alen Moradian fell to bullets in a busy shopping area. A man, believed to be the gunman, is now facing charges of murder, along with three others associated with the crime. The audacious killing in the bustling Bondi Junction car park, along with the high-profile victim, has led to a far-reaching police investigation and subsequent legal actions against those involved.

Arrests and Charges

An alleged gunman has now been charged with the murder of Moradian in Sydney. The police argue that this individual, a 24-year-old man, was the main perpetrator responsible for Moradian’s murder. Additionally, three other men have been charged in connection with the same shooting. The charges against these men include murder, drug and firearm-related offenses, and participation in a criminal group.

Severe Implications

During the course of their investigation, the police managed to seize 1.5kg of cocaine, 844 grams of methamphetamine, three encrypted communication devices, and a pistol with 23 rounds of ammunition, underlining the gravity of the crime. Moradian, also known as ‘Fathead’, was a notorious figure in the criminal underworld, with his arrest in 2007 for drug importation and supply leading to a lengthy sentence of 16 years and nine months in jail.

The Unfolding Investigation

Taskforce Magnus, set up to investigate links between recent organized criminal activities across Sydney, is at the helm of the investigation. The task force believes there will be further arrests in relation to Moradian’s death. The incident has prompted concerns about the threat to public safety posed by organized crime murders, particularly given the audacious nature of this crime, carried out in a busy shopping precinct during daylight hours.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

