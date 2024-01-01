en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

David Warner Bids Adieu to ODI and Test Cricket

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
David Warner Bids Adieu to ODI and Test Cricket

David Warner, the dynamic Australian cricket opener, renowned for his energetic and kinetic style of play, has announced his retirement from one-day international and Test cricket. Warner’s cricketing journey, marked by his aggressive batting stance and prolific run-scoring ability, has been a subject of mixed opinions throughout his career. His decision comes on the eve of his farewell Test match against Pakistan, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in his cricketing history.

The Warner Legacy: Run Machine in Motion

Warner’s purpose on the field has consistently been to make runs, often stepping up when his team needed them most. His playing style, characterized by motion and energy, has kept spectators at the edge of their seats. He is known for running hard between the wickets as if on the clock, and his boundaries, mostly stemming from classic strokes, have been a treat to watch. His aggressive style at the top of the order allowed his opening partners to play more sedately, as Warner would handle the pressure of scoring quickly.

Memorable Performances & Impressive Stats

Since his ODI debut in 2009, Warner has played 161 ODIs, scored 6,932 runs, and stacked up 22 centuries. Memorable performances include a century in each innings of a Test match in South Africa in 2014 and a century before lunch against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2017, making him the first to achieve this feat in Australia. He also holds records for his ODI strike rate, runs in ICC Cricket World Cup, and number of Man of the Match awards won in his ODI career.

The Final Bow

Warner will play his 112th and final Test match in Sydney against Pakistan, stepping away from the international arena to spend more time with his family. Despite the controversies, including the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, Warner’s contributions to Australian cricket can’t be overlooked. He has left the door open for a potential comeback for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and will continue to be available for Australia in T20 cricket, embarking on the final chapter of his career as a T20 freelancer.

0
Australia Cricket
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Drowning of Two Young Children in Swan River Shocks Burswood Community

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney's New Year's Eve Celebrations: A Communal Spectacle of Inclusivity and Joy

By Geeta Pillai

Rising Rents and Discriminatory Practices Expose Vulnerability of Australian Tenants

By Geeta Pillai

Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Freight Train and Truck Collision Claims Two L ...
@Accidents · 4 mins
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Freight Train and Truck Collision Claims Two L ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Two Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning
Illegal Firework Incident Leads to Serious Injury and Arrests during New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By Geeta Pillai

Illegal Firework Incident Leads to Serious Injury and Arrests during New Year's Eve Celebrations
Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players Brace for Make-or-Break Season

By Salman Khan

Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players Brace for Make-or-Break Season
John Howard’s Intervention to Halt 2003 Carbon Trading Scheme Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

John Howard's Intervention to Halt 2003 Carbon Trading Scheme Revealed
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria Labour Congress Lashes Out at Government Over Unfulfilled Promises
14 seconds
Nigeria Labour Congress Lashes Out at Government Over Unfulfilled Promises
Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death
4 mins
Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death
President Erdoğan Ushers in 'Century of Turkey' in New Year's Message
5 mins
President Erdoğan Ushers in 'Century of Turkey' in New Year's Message
Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Shares Hopes for 2024
6 mins
Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Shares Hopes for 2024
Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy
8 mins
Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy
NFL Week 17: Playoff Seeding Shakes Up and NFL Officiating Under Fire
8 mins
NFL Week 17: Playoff Seeding Shakes Up and NFL Officiating Under Fire
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Foundation Day
9 mins
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Foundation Day
Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers
9 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Celebrate Chiefs' Victory Amid Romance Rumors
10 mins
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Celebrate Chiefs' Victory Amid Romance Rumors
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
28 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
54 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
10 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app