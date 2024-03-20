David Cameron Bolsters UK-Australia Ties, Focus on Aukus Pact and Trade in Landmark Visit

On his inaugural trip to Australia as Foreign Secretary, David Cameron is set to underscore the UK's enduring connection with Australia, aiming to strengthen partnerships in defense, trade, and energy transition. Accompanied by Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Cameron's agenda includes pivotal discussions at the annual Australia-UK ministerial meetings (Aukmin) in Canberra and Adelaide with top Australian officials, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The visit is crucial for assessing the Aukus defence pact with the US and advocating for the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Deepening Defence Ties Through Aukus

The Aukus pact, a cornerstone of the discussions, aims at bolstering military cooperation among the US, the UK, and Australia, with a focus on deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. Despite facing challenges such as budgetary constraints in the US affecting submarine production and controversies over a proposed submarine base in Australia, the pact remains a key element of the talks. Cameron and Shapps will also explore further cooperation in defense, including the ratification of new agreements and addressing security concerns in Ukraine and Gaza.

Strengthening Trade and Addressing Global Challenges

Beyond defense, Cameron's visit aims at reinforcing trade ties and encouraging Australian investment in the UK's energy transition. The endorsement of the CPTPP stands as a significant agenda item, promising to enhance economic interactions between the two nations. Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding focused on preventing gender-based violence in the Pacific highlights the broader scope of collaboration, addressing global challenges and promoting stability.

The visit also serves as a platform for both nations to reaffirm their commitment to shared values and security. Discussions on an "immediate humanitarian pause" in Gaza and cooperation on Ukraine reflect the depth of the UK-Australia partnership. Shapps' engagement with defense companies and a tribute at the Australian War Memorial underscore the historical and ongoing collaboration between the two countries in securing global peace and prosperity.