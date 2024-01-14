en English
Accidents

Dashcam Footage Reveals Harrowing Near-Miss Incident in Meelon

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
A chilling moment was caught on a dashcam video in Meelon, a small town south of Perth. A group of people, their identities obscured by the night, were seen standing in the middle of the highway. The oncoming car’s lights illuminated their forms just in time for the driver to swerve, avoiding a potential disaster. This near-miss incident has triggered shockwaves online, with viewers voicing their concerns about pedestrian safety and the importance of vigilance on the road.

Near Collision Captured on Dashcam

The footage of this near-collision incident is as harrowing as it is perplexing. It depicts an oncoming car driving along a relatively quiet stretch of highway near Meelon, when suddenly, a group of people materializes in the vehicle’s path. The driver’s quick and precise reaction allowed him to swerve and stop the vehicle, narrowly avoiding a collision with the group. The mystery remains as to why the group was standing in the middle of the highway at such a late hour.

Pedestrian Safety Concerns Raised

The incident has sparked a flurry of concerns about pedestrian safety and road vigilance. Viewers of the footage have questioned the group’s careless behaviour, standing in the middle of a highway, seemingly unaware or indifferent to the potential danger they were courting. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present risks on the road, for both drivers and pedestrians alike.

Police Comment Awaited

While the circumstances surrounding the incident are still murky, it has definitely raised eyebrows and questions about road safety measures in the area. Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Western Australia Police for their comments on the incident. It remains unknown if any subsequent investigations or measures have been taken in the aftermath of this near-miss encounter.

0
Accidents Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

