en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Dark Net Drug Vendor Arrested: Over $1 Million in Cryptocurrency Seized

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Dark Net Drug Vendor Arrested: Over $1 Million in Cryptocurrency Seized

In a significant breakthrough for the Cybercrime Squad detectives from the State Crime Command, a major arrest has been made under Strike Force Carieville. The operation, in collaboration with the NSW Crime Commission and Raptor Squad, targeted a dark net vendor allegedly responsible for selling prohibited drugs worth over $80 million over a span of six years. In a night of high-stakes operation on January 9, 2024, two search warrants were executed in Sydney’s CBD, leading to the arrest of a 36-year-old man. A third warrant was served on January 10, at the same location.

Seizure of Assets and Charges Laid

The detectives’ haul from the operation was substantial, seizing assets which included 14.6 bitcoin – valued at approximately $1,020,742, $8,735 AUD in cash, $7,800 USD, and over $1 million in luxury watches and jewellery. Also confiscated were a car and various electronics. The man, who has yet to be named, was slapped with multiple charges related to dealing with proceeds of crime.

No Bail and Court Appearance

Despite his plea, the man was refused bail and is scheduled to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on March 7, 2024. This case serves as a stark reminder of the authorities’ advanced capabilities in investigating dark net activities and the risks associated with purchasing drugs on the dark web.

Warnings Regarding Cryptocurrency Investments

Furthermore, the police emphasized the volatility and inherent risks associated with cryptocurrency investments. As the seizure of Bitcoins in this operation demonstrates, the authorities are fully capable of tracking and confiscating digital assets associated with illegal activities. The public has been urged to provide any relevant information to Crime Stoppers, as the fight against dark net criminal activities continues.

0
Australia Crime Cybersecurity
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
7 mins ago
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
The spotlight shines on Rosehill this Saturday as the Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou racing stable present two promising four-year-old geldings, High Blue Sea and Union Army. The duo is set to make their mark in distinct races, with High Blue Sea returning to the track after a year-long hiatus and Union Army making his
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
From Sydney Executive to Queen: Princess Mary's Ascension to the Danish Throne
32 mins ago
From Sydney Executive to Queen: Princess Mary's Ascension to the Danish Throne
Australia Backs Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels: A Stand for Global Trade Security
34 mins ago
Australia Backs Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels: A Stand for Global Trade Security
Australia Backs US and UK Military Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen
8 mins ago
Australia Backs US and UK Military Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen
Former Champion Shaquero Begins New Chapter Under Jollys' Guidance
12 mins ago
Former Champion Shaquero Begins New Chapter Under Jollys' Guidance
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
18 mins ago
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
Latest Headlines
World News
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
3 mins
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
4 mins
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
5 mins
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
5 mins
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
5 mins
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
5 mins
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
7 mins
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
7 mins
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
7 mins
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app