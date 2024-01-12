Dark Net Drug Vendor Arrested: Over $1 Million in Cryptocurrency Seized

In a significant breakthrough for the Cybercrime Squad detectives from the State Crime Command, a major arrest has been made under Strike Force Carieville. The operation, in collaboration with the NSW Crime Commission and Raptor Squad, targeted a dark net vendor allegedly responsible for selling prohibited drugs worth over $80 million over a span of six years. In a night of high-stakes operation on January 9, 2024, two search warrants were executed in Sydney’s CBD, leading to the arrest of a 36-year-old man. A third warrant was served on January 10, at the same location.

Seizure of Assets and Charges Laid

The detectives’ haul from the operation was substantial, seizing assets which included 14.6 bitcoin – valued at approximately $1,020,742, $8,735 AUD in cash, $7,800 USD, and over $1 million in luxury watches and jewellery. Also confiscated were a car and various electronics. The man, who has yet to be named, was slapped with multiple charges related to dealing with proceeds of crime.

No Bail and Court Appearance

Despite his plea, the man was refused bail and is scheduled to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on March 7, 2024. This case serves as a stark reminder of the authorities’ advanced capabilities in investigating dark net activities and the risks associated with purchasing drugs on the dark web.

Warnings Regarding Cryptocurrency Investments

Furthermore, the police emphasized the volatility and inherent risks associated with cryptocurrency investments. As the seizure of Bitcoins in this operation demonstrates, the authorities are fully capable of tracking and confiscating digital assets associated with illegal activities. The public has been urged to provide any relevant information to Crime Stoppers, as the fight against dark net criminal activities continues.