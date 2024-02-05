Daredevil Free Climbs High-Rise Building in Melbourne CBD

In an event that has left Melbourne's Central Business District (CBD) in astonishment, a 29-year-old man from Newry undertook a daredevil stunt of scaling a high-rise building at the corner of Elizabeth and A'beckett streets on Tuesday morning. The audacious feat, performed without any evident safety equipment or harness, was captured in several social media videos and witnessed by talkback callers on radio station 3AW.

The Unbelievable Ascent

The man, armed with nothing more than a backpack, was seen climbing the 57-storey building untethered. Commencing the climb at 7 am, the man reached the top just after 8 am, where he was greeted not by applause, but by police and fire and rescue crews.

Police Intervention

Victoria Police, who were notified about the incident, had been waiting for the climber four storeys from the top. After his daring ascent, the man was escorted down by police and is currently assisting with their inquiries. A second man, who was seen filming the incident with a drone, is expected to be interviewed at a later date.

A Deja Vu of Sorts

This incident eerily mirrors an episode from 2017, when a UK free climber posted footage of himself climbing large Melbourne buildings. While no one was injured in either of the incidents, they underline the potential threats posed by such reckless actions to both the climbers and the onlookers below.

As the dust settles on this event, the city awaits further updates from the Victoria Police regarding the incident and the actions that will be taken against the free climber and his accomplice.