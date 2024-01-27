Daniel Andrews' Unlikely Business Alliance: Partnering with Former Political Staffer Zheng Mei

In a surprising turn of events, former Victoria Premier, Daniel Andrews, has formed a business alliance with his erstwhile political staffer, Zheng Mei, also known as Marty Mei. The two have discreetly established a pair of companies, raising eyebrows in political and business circles alike.

The Unlikely Partnership

This partnership comes as an unexpected move on Andrews' part, considering his access to political heavyweights and industry leaders. Yet, he chose to collaborate with Mei, a relatively unknown figure to the public, but someone who served as a trusted advisor throughout his tenure as Premier. This included the period during which the Victoria's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) agreement with China was drafted, an agreement later scrapped by then Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Mei's Influence and Role

Mei's contributions extend beyond the confines of policy advice. He was pivotal in securing a substantial donation amounting to $100,000 to the Victorian Labor Party from a prominent Chinese business group in the lead-up to the 2014 state election. Despite his low public profile, Mei's colleagues describe him as diligent, courteous, and trustworthy. His loyalty and discretion were highly valued in Andrews' office.

Mei's Journey and Contributions

Originating from China's Hunan province, Mei relocated to Australia in 2006 for his studies and swiftly integrated into local political circles. He initially worked as a translator and interpreter, but his networking skills and understanding of community needs soon made him a notable figure. Mei's expertise extended to building relations with Melbourne's Chinese communities and acting as the government's unofficial spokesperson on international students, immigration, and free trade in the Chinese press. He also played a significant role in linking the government with various cultural communities, including Chinese, Jewish, Muslim, and Indian constituents.

While speculation circulates about Mei's political aspirations, those familiar with him suggest his focus leans more towards community service and networking rather than pursuing political office. Regardless, this unexpected alliance between Andrews and Mei continues to intrigue observers, hinting at new chapters in both their careers.