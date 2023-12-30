Damning Footage Sparks Outrage, Calls for Inquiry Into Youth Detention System

A storm of controversy has enveloped the State’s youth detention system following the release of 2022 footage revealing harsh treatment of a 16-year-old suicidal detainee. The detainee, whose identity remains undisclosed for legal reasons, was shown being manhandled and shackled by riot squad officers, an act that has drawn severe criticism from justice experts.

Justice Experts Condemn ‘Inhumane’ Treatment

The footage, which shows the boy in distress, has been labeled as ‘over the top’ and ‘inhumane’ by experts. They have demanded an immediate independent inquiry into the incident, which they categorize as ‘just ridiculous’. These experts insist that the investigation be free from political influence to ensure impartiality and to uphold justice.

Detention System Under Fire

This incident has further tarnished the already scandal-ridden youth detention system. The system has been under fire for its practices, and this latest incident has only amplified the clamor for reform. Critics argue that the incident is symptomatic of the systemic issues plaguing the detention system, warranting an exhaustive review of its policies and practices.

Media Spotlight on the Case

Media attention on the case has surged following a report by The West Australian newspaper. The report not only shed light on the gravity of the situation but also underscored the need for an in-depth investigation to prevent such incidents from recurring.

