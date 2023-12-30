en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Damning Footage Sparks Outrage, Calls for Inquiry Into Youth Detention System

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:56 am EST
Damning Footage Sparks Outrage, Calls for Inquiry Into Youth Detention System

A storm of controversy has enveloped the State’s youth detention system following the release of 2022 footage revealing harsh treatment of a 16-year-old suicidal detainee. The detainee, whose identity remains undisclosed for legal reasons, was shown being manhandled and shackled by riot squad officers, an act that has drawn severe criticism from justice experts.

Justice Experts Condemn ‘Inhumane’ Treatment

The footage, which shows the boy in distress, has been labeled as ‘over the top’ and ‘inhumane’ by experts. They have demanded an immediate independent inquiry into the incident, which they categorize as ‘just ridiculous’. These experts insist that the investigation be free from political influence to ensure impartiality and to uphold justice.

(Read Also: Health Advisory Issued for Extreme Heatwave in Cambodia and Australia)

Detention System Under Fire

This incident has further tarnished the already scandal-ridden youth detention system. The system has been under fire for its practices, and this latest incident has only amplified the clamor for reform. Critics argue that the incident is symptomatic of the systemic issues plaguing the detention system, warranting an exhaustive review of its policies and practices.

(Read Also: Australia’s Top Purchases in 2023: Convenience, Technology, and Wellness Take Center Stage)

Media Spotlight on the Case

Media attention on the case has surged following a report by The West Australian newspaper. The report not only shed light on the gravity of the situation but also underscored the need for an in-depth investigation to prevent such incidents from recurring. The West Australian, in its commitment to quality journalism, offers digital access to news, including true crime series, podcasts, and subscriber-exclusive competitions, as well as discounts on various entertainment and dining options.

Read More

0
Australia Crime Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MG5 Sedan Sales Soar in Australia Despite Safety Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Debate Over Dogs in Bunnings Stores Sparked by Cabinetmaker's Complaint

By Geeta Pillai

Single Dad from Sydney Empowers Children through Self-Published Book

By Geeta Pillai

Adelaide Man's Lotto Win Results in Unexpected Pension Cut

By Geeta Pillai

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fights for Life after Severe Accident in Wile ...
@Accidents · 9 mins
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fights for Life after Severe Accident in Wile ...
heart comment 0
Australian Authorities Warn of Serious Penalties for Illegal New Year’s Eve Fireworks

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Authorities Warn of Serious Penalties for Illegal New Year's Eve Fireworks
Australia’s Property Market: Forecasting the Landscape of 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Property Market: Forecasting the Landscape of 2024
Couple Leads Police on High-Speed Chase with Child in Car, Faces Serious Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Couple Leads Police on High-Speed Chase with Child in Car, Faces Serious Charges
WAFL Star Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Tragic Prague Accident

By Geeta Pillai

WAFL Star Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Tragic Prague Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Athlete Tukiso Faces Unexpected Hurdle: Flight Cancellations Highlight Need for Better Event Planning
1 min
Athlete Tukiso Faces Unexpected Hurdle: Flight Cancellations Highlight Need for Better Event Planning
Hull City Secures Championship Playoff Spot Amid Exciting Matchday
6 mins
Hull City Secures Championship Playoff Spot Amid Exciting Matchday
India 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
7 mins
India 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year
7 mins
Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year
Bhutan’s Media Arbitrator Warns Political Candidate Over Misuse of Media
7 mins
Bhutan’s Media Arbitrator Warns Political Candidate Over Misuse of Media
AK Party Gears Up for Pivotal Istanbul Elections: A City's Political Destiny Hangs in the Balance
7 mins
AK Party Gears Up for Pivotal Istanbul Elections: A City's Political Destiny Hangs in the Balance
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
8 mins
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
Clippers Secure Victory Over Grizzlies Despite Leonard's Absence
9 mins
Clippers Secure Victory Over Grizzlies Despite Leonard's Absence
Dak Prescott: A Christmas Surprise from Girlfriend Sarah Jane
10 mins
Dak Prescott: A Christmas Surprise from Girlfriend Sarah Jane
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
1 hour
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app