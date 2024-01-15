en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Cyclone Jasper Aftermath: A Tale of Resilience Amidst Devastation

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
Cyclone Jasper Aftermath: A Tale of Resilience Amidst Devastation

The serene landscape of Degarra, a remote community in Far North Queensland, has been left in ruins following the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Jasper. The cyclone, which hit Queensland in December 2023, left the community grappling with monumental clean-up tasks, compounded by heavy rains and a lack of government assistance.

Government Relief Amidst Bureaucratic Hurdles

The Australian Government announced relief for the people affected by the cyclone, promising a fixed payment of $1000 per adult and $400 per child below 16 years of age. However, Douglas Shire Mayor, Michael Kerr, expressed frustration at the slow response and bureaucracy, highlighting the isolation and lack of support for the affected communities. Despite the announced relief, the community of Degarra, with just a few dozen residents, faces an uphill battle with recovery and reinstatement efforts.

Adverse Weather Conditions Hamper Recovery

Recovery efforts have been further hampered by significant rainfall, with minor flood warnings issued for sodden catchments. The wet forecast leads to huge delays in repair works on shattered roads and infrastructure, soaring the damage bill for locals and business owners in flood-prone areas. The situation highlights the vulnerability of Far North Queensland towns and the economic impact on tourism. Amid these challenges, residents are also grappling with water supply challenges and fear further damage from the oncoming deluge.

Task Force Alpha: A Ray of Hope

Amidst the hopelessness, Mladen Krsman, a member of the Victorian State Emergency Service (SES) from Narre Warren, brought a glimmer of hope. Deployed as part of Task Force Alpha, which included 42 emergency service officers, of whom 38 were volunteers, Mladen and his team provided much-needed assistance with flood and storm recovery. Their tasks, briefed by the Queensland SES, ranged from clearing blocked roads to setting up Safe Work at Height (SWAH) systems. However, their efforts were challenged by unexpected weather conditions, including 300mls of rain in 24 hours.

Despite the challenges, the team received overwhelming gratitude from the local community. Reflecting on his first out-of-state mission, Mladen found the experience both eye-opening and humbling. The mental challenges of emergency response were mitigated by the available peer support and the heartfelt thanks he received, especially upon returning to Melbourne, was deeply appreciated.

0
Australia Disaster
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
6 mins ago
Catholic Couples Gather in Adelaide: The Blessings of Teams of Our Lady
International Catholic couples congregated in Adelaide this week, representing countries as diverse as Colombia, Italy, France, Spain, Brazil, and Australia. They gathered together to share their experiences and the positive impact the lay organization ‘Teams of Our Lady’ has had on their marriages. The Role of Teams of Our Lady Teams of Our Lady is
Catholic Couples Gather in Adelaide: The Blessings of Teams of Our Lady
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
7 mins ago
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
Australian Real Estate Outlook 2024: A Landscape of Growth and Diversification
11 mins ago
Australian Real Estate Outlook 2024: A Landscape of Growth and Diversification
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
6 mins ago
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
Sydney's Totti's and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence
7 mins ago
Sydney's Totti's and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence
Balga Senior High School Students Soar High: First Flight Marks Educational Milestone
7 mins ago
Balga Senior High School Students Soar High: First Flight Marks Educational Milestone
Latest Headlines
World News
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
54 seconds
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
55 seconds
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
1 min
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
1 min
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
2 mins
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
2 mins
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
2 mins
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
Ukrainian Tennis Stars Shine Amidst National Conflict
2 mins
Ukrainian Tennis Stars Shine Amidst National Conflict
Raith Rovers' Confidence Unshaken Despite Championship Slump, Asserts Josh Mullin
2 mins
Raith Rovers' Confidence Unshaken Despite Championship Slump, Asserts Josh Mullin
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app