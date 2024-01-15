Cyclone Jasper Aftermath: A Tale of Resilience Amidst Devastation

The serene landscape of Degarra, a remote community in Far North Queensland, has been left in ruins following the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Jasper. The cyclone, which hit Queensland in December 2023, left the community grappling with monumental clean-up tasks, compounded by heavy rains and a lack of government assistance.

Government Relief Amidst Bureaucratic Hurdles

The Australian Government announced relief for the people affected by the cyclone, promising a fixed payment of $1000 per adult and $400 per child below 16 years of age. However, Douglas Shire Mayor, Michael Kerr, expressed frustration at the slow response and bureaucracy, highlighting the isolation and lack of support for the affected communities. Despite the announced relief, the community of Degarra, with just a few dozen residents, faces an uphill battle with recovery and reinstatement efforts.

Adverse Weather Conditions Hamper Recovery

Recovery efforts have been further hampered by significant rainfall, with minor flood warnings issued for sodden catchments. The wet forecast leads to huge delays in repair works on shattered roads and infrastructure, soaring the damage bill for locals and business owners in flood-prone areas. The situation highlights the vulnerability of Far North Queensland towns and the economic impact on tourism. Amid these challenges, residents are also grappling with water supply challenges and fear further damage from the oncoming deluge.

Task Force Alpha: A Ray of Hope

Amidst the hopelessness, Mladen Krsman, a member of the Victorian State Emergency Service (SES) from Narre Warren, brought a glimmer of hope. Deployed as part of Task Force Alpha, which included 42 emergency service officers, of whom 38 were volunteers, Mladen and his team provided much-needed assistance with flood and storm recovery. Their tasks, briefed by the Queensland SES, ranged from clearing blocked roads to setting up Safe Work at Height (SWAH) systems. However, their efforts were challenged by unexpected weather conditions, including 300mls of rain in 24 hours.

Despite the challenges, the team received overwhelming gratitude from the local community. Reflecting on his first out-of-state mission, Mladen found the experience both eye-opening and humbling. The mental challenges of emergency response were mitigated by the available peer support and the heartfelt thanks he received, especially upon returning to Melbourne, was deeply appreciated.