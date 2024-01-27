Cycling Fans Gear Up for UCI World Tour and Nations Cup Events

In an exciting turn of events for cycling enthusiasts worldwide, the calendar is brimming with action-packed cycling competitions spanning various locations and disciplines. The upcoming UCI World Tour presents the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia and the UCI Track Nations Cup in Australia, along with the iconic National Road Series (NRS) Melbourne to Warrnambool race.

AlUla Tour: Saudi Arabia's Premier Cycling Spectacle

The AlUla Tour, Saudi Arabia's only UCI World Tour event, previously known as the Saudi Tour, is all set to kick off from January 30 to February 3. The five-stage professional road cycling competition promises a visual spectacle at the foot of the Hegra tombs, drawing some of the sport's biggest names, including Team Jayco AlUla. The terrain features flat sections, climbs, and potential bunch sprints, with a queen stage that may decide the overall classification. Fans can catch all the action live every night on SBS On Demand.

Australia: A Hotbed of Cycling Competitions

Concurrently, Australia is hosting two major cycling events. The first round of the UCI Track Nations Cup commences at the Adelaide Superdrome, spanning three days from February 2 to February 4. The event is also available for live streaming on SBS On Demand. Following closely, Australia is also hosting the National Road Series (NRS) Melbourne to Warrnambool race, known for its separate events for men and women. The men's race is slated for February 3, while the women's race will take place the next day. Both races promise to keep fans glued to their screens with live streaming.

A Packed Schedule: A Treat for the Fans

With a packed schedule of events across different locations and disciplines, cycling enthusiasts are in for a treat. The upcoming UCI World Tour AlUla Tour and Nations Cup events, coupled with the NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool race, promise to deliver a thrilling spectacle of cycling prowess and competition. As the Bahrain Victorious team prepares for the AlUla Tour, fans around the world gear up for an exhilarating season of cycling action.