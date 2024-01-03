Cybersecurity Tops the Agenda for Australian CEOs: KPMG Report

As the digital age matures, cybersecurity has emerged as a top concern for corporate leaders in Australia. A new report from KPMG titled ‘Keeping us up at night’ indicates that dealing with cyber risks has been nominated as the top priority for 2024 and the next three to five years. The report is based on a survey of over 300 Australian CEOs, reflecting the heightened focus on cybersecurity in light of recent significant cyberattacks.

Unveiling the Cyber Threat Landscape

The report reflects a series of significant cyberattacks that have occurred recently. These incidents started with a major breach in October 2022 involving the loss of sensitive customer health records at Medibank. This was followed by a cyberattack on DP World ports, which had the potential to disrupt Christmas shoppers in November. The nature and magnitude of these attacks underline the growing realization among business leaders that cybersecurity threats are persistent and not likely to diminish in the foreseeable future.

Collaboration: The Key to Cyber Defense

Corporate bosses have emphasized the need for collaboration between businesses and the government to effectively deal with the rising threat from hackers. These threats include state-sponsored actors, making the situation more challenging. The report suggests that a collective and coordinated response from all stakeholders is required to counter these sophisticated cyber threats.

Beyond Cybersecurity: Other Tech Challenges

While cybersecurity has taken center stage, the report also highlights other tech issues such as the need for digital savvy staff, extracting value from digital transformation, and the adoption of new technologies like generative AI. These challenges are expected to be significant in the coming years. The report also points out a drop-off in attracting employee talent as an issue, partly reflecting the skills brought in by migrants. The challenges of talent retention and cost control also loom large, with factors such as a skills deficit and inflation contributing to these concerns.