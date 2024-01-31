CSIRO and Swinburne University Launch Program to Accelerate Global Decarbonisation

CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, and Swinburne University of Technology have joined hands in a new partnership aimed at accelerating the global decarbonisation process. Named the 'Sustainable Mineral Processing and Green Steel Program', this initiative is set out to enhance research capabilities throughout the Australian innovation system, thereby assisting the industry in the exploration of low-emission steel technologies.

Innovation in Focus: Sustainable Production and Recycling

With a keen focus on facilitating the development of sustainable methodologies for the production of iron, steel, and critical metals, the partnership also aims to advance recycling technologies. This initiative, in particular, is instrumental in addressing the challenges associated with achieving net-zero emissions in the mineral resources sector. By improving recycling technologies and developing low-emission steel technologies, the collaboration sets a course towards the transition of the hard-to-abate sectors to a low-carbon future.

Key Figures Driving the Initiative

Several prominent figures are leading this initiative. Swinburne's Professor Geoffrey Brooks, a recipient of the Bessemer Gold Medal for his significant contributions to sustainable steelmaking, is appointed Chair of the program. Working alongside him is CSIRO's Dr. Suneeti Purohit, whose expertise lies in solar-powered steelmaking. In addition, Professor Akbar Rhamdhani from Swinburne is recognized for his exemplary work in the sustainable processing of battery materials and critical metals.

Investments in Supply Chain Transformation and Sustainability

Swinburne is investing heavily in supply chain transformation and sustainability, with research spanning various relevant fields. This complements CSIRO's extensive minerals research and development expertise. The program will provide numerous opportunities, including international conferences, industry courses, and student engagement through scholarships and work experience programs.

CSIRO's Towards Net Zero Mission underpins this partnership, aiming to support Australia's hard-to-abate sectors in reducing emissions by half by 2035. Through this association, both organisations are taking tangible steps towards a sustainable future, fulfilling their commitment to global decarbonisation.