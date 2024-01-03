Crypto Fund HyperVerse and Trading Firm AstroFX: A Web of Deceit?

Emerging from the shadows of the cryptocurrency world, Steven Reece Lewis, the proclaimed CEO of the HyperVerse crypto fund, finds himself under the intense glare of scrutiny. Touted to the world as a man of towering achievements and reputable qualifications, his credentials now appear to be hazy figments of fabrication, with no verifiable records in sight.

Unraveling the HyperVerse

HyperVerse, a scheme birthed and nurtured by Australian entrepreneurs Sam Lee and Ryan Xu, founders of the now-defunct Blockchain Global, has been the subject of incessant whispers within the cryptocurrency community. The scheme, suspected of being a potential scam or a pyramid scheme, invited investors with tantalizing promises of minimum daily returns of 0.5% and a whopping 300% return over 600 days. Additionally, it dangled irresistible incentives for enrolling fresh faces into the fold.

Investors’ Nightmare

Despite its glittering allure, the HyperVerse dream quickly turned into a nightmare for investors. Their funds, once within a hair’s breadth of substantial profits, are now inaccessible. An alarming report estimates the losses borne by consumers to HyperVerse in 2022 alone between US $1.3-1.92 billion.

Another Player on the Radar

Meanwhile, AstroFX, a UK-based trading firm, is drawing criticism for its sketchy regulatory standing and poor customer support. Founded by Aman Natt and Shaun Lee with a footprint in the Forex trade and training domain, AstroFX has raised eyebrows due to its exorbitant minimum deposit requirement of $500 for a real trading account and a high leverage of up to 1:1000. The credibility and credentials of the firm are being interrogated due to its lack of regulation and high deposit prerequisites.

As the web of deceit unravels, the integrity and trust once associated with these entities are rapidly dissipating. The questions remain: How deep does this rabbit hole go? Who will be held accountable? And most importantly, how can potential investors safeguard themselves from becoming unsuspecting victims of such schemes?