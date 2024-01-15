Crown’s New WA Boss Stirs Debate with ‘Dullsville’ Comment

David Tsai, the newly appointed chief executive of Crown in Western Australia (WA), has set the cat among the pigeons by resurrecting the term ‘Dullsville’ to describe Perth. Tsai’s commentary suggests that the city, despite its charm, lacks in terms of entertainment, nightlife, and world-class experiences. Appointed in 2022, Tsai has spent a year at the helm of the Burswood entertainment precinct, giving him ample time to assess the city’s leisure and tourism offerings.

Fanning the Flames of Discussion

Tsai’s remarks have ignited conversation among Perth’s residents, potentially leading to a debate on the pressing need for improvements in the city’s recreational avenues. The executive’s pointed observations about the city’s perceived deficiencies have not gone unnoticed, garnering attention from the populace and potentially stoking discussions on how to enrich Perth’s vibrancy and relevance on the world stage.

