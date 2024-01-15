en English
Australia

Crown’s New WA Boss Stirs Debate with ‘Dullsville’ Comment

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Crown’s New WA Boss Stirs Debate with ‘Dullsville’ Comment

David Tsai, the newly appointed chief executive of Crown in Western Australia (WA), has set the cat among the pigeons by resurrecting the term ‘Dullsville’ to describe Perth. Tsai’s commentary suggests that the city, despite its charm, lacks in terms of entertainment, nightlife, and world-class experiences. Appointed in 2022, Tsai has spent a year at the helm of the Burswood entertainment precinct, giving him ample time to assess the city’s leisure and tourism offerings.

Fanning the Flames of Discussion

Tsai’s remarks have ignited conversation among Perth’s residents, potentially leading to a debate on the pressing need for improvements in the city’s recreational avenues. The executive’s pointed observations about the city’s perceived deficiencies have not gone unnoticed, garnering attention from the populace and potentially stoking discussions on how to enrich Perth’s vibrancy and relevance on the world stage.

The West Australian’s Digital Package

Beyond the ‘Dullsville’ debate, The West Australian encourages subscribers to explore a wide array of content available. From riveting true crime series and insightful video channels to thought-provoking podcasts discussing news, politics, and current affairs in WA, the publication offers a rich selection of engaging content. A digital subscription brings with it a slew of benefits including breaking news, sports updates, business news, and subscriber-exclusive competitions.

More Than Just News

Subscribers can also avail of exclusive perks such as discounts on movie tickets, dining, popular attractions, and a rewarding loyalty program. These enticing subscription offers are strategically interspersed throughout the content, accompanied by a compelling call to action prompting readers to subscribe or learn more about The West Australian’s digital package.

Australia Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

