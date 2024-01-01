en English
Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania: The First Australian-Born Queen

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
In an unprecedented turn of events, Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania is poised to ascend to the throne, marking the first instance of an Australian-born queen. This historic shift in the Danish royal succession is a consequence of the sudden abdication of the Danish monarch, Queen Margrethe II. Set to transpire within a few weeks, this announcement has cast a global spotlight on Crown Princess Mary, whose unique Tasmanian origins add an intriguing layer to the royal narrative.

A Shock Abdication

The year 2024 heralded a surprise resignation from Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, after a 52-year reign over the affluent little kingdom in the north. At 83, the sovereign queen has chosen to relinquish her throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik, thereby positioning Mary as the impending queen. This unexpected shift in power raises intriguing questions about the future of the Danish monarchy.

A Tasmanian-Born Queen

Growing up in Hobart, Tasmania, Mary met the crown prince of Denmark at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and later married him, marking the beginning of her royal journey. Despite the constitutional ties to Britain, Queen Mary is anticipated to play a significant role as a local queen for Australians, offering a fresh perspective and representation within the monarchy.

Stepping into New Responsibilities

Over the years, Mary has endeared herself to the Danish populace through her dedication to royal duty and proficiency in the Danish language. As she prepares to step into her new role, Mary is expected to broaden her scope to include causes passionately championed by Queen Margrethe II. Her reign as queen is anticipated to be defined by unity, support, and a deep commitment to charity initiatives.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

