Australia

Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania Set to Become First Australian-Born Queen of Denmark

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
The Danish monarchy is poised for an unprecedented transition as Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania prepares to ascend the throne, following the abdication of Queen Margrethe II. This historic event marks the beginning of a new era in Denmark’s royal lineage, with the first Australian-born Queen set to grace the Danish throne.

The Abdication and Succession

Queen Margrethe II, Denmark’s longest-sitting monarch, announced her abdication set for January 14, 2024. The 83-year-old Queen cited her deteriorating health and recent back surgery as reasons for her decision. The throne will be passed to her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, who will reign as King Frederik X. This transition reflects a trend among European royal families, where power is being passed down to the younger generations.

An Australian Queen for Denmark

The spotlight, however, is on Crown Princess Mary, a native of Australia, who will step into the role of Queen. Born Mary Donaldson in Tasmania, Australia, she first met Crown Prince Frederik at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. Their romance blossomed and culminated in a royal wedding in 2004. The couple has four children. With her ascension to the throne, Queen Mary becomes a significant figure in the histories of both Australia and Denmark, representing a unique blend of cultures in European royalty.

A Welcome Change

The transition has been welcomed with enthusiasm and excitement. Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff expressed his congratulations, acknowledging the remarkable reign of Queen Margrethe II and looking forward to the new era under Queen Mary. The Australian-born princess is set to ascend to the throne in a matter of weeks, heralding a swift change in royal succession. The event signifies not only a major shift in the Danish royal lineage but also the incorporation of an Australian figurehead into European royalty.

Australia Europe
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

