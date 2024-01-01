en English
Australia

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark: From a Sydney Pub to Queenhood

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark: From a Sydney Pub to Queenhood

In an unprecedented turn of events, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, originally from Australia, is set to ascend to the title of queen. This historical event follows the abdication of her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe II, and marks the rise of her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, to the throne. The transition paints a picturesque image of a real-life fairytale for Crown Princess Mary, who has gained international popularity since her marriage into the Danish royal family.

The Unveiling of a New Monarch

The announcement of the abdication by Queen Margrethe II signaled the end of her 52-year reign and the dawn of a new era, as her son Crown Prince Frederik prepares to take the throne. The new monarch’s wife, Crown Princess Mary, is set to become the queen. Intriguingly, the princess is an Australian who happened to meet the crown prince at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, a narrative that shatters the traditional beliefs in the divine rights of kings and showcases the modern society’s role in the monarchy.

A Journey to Royalty

Mary’s journey to royalty is a tale of dedication and commitment. She has been known for her relentless work for public causes and her staunch support of the LGBTQ+ community. As she prepares to take on her new role, she is expected to continue championing these causes, using her position to shed light on important social issues.

The Royal Ascension

With the royal ascension scheduled for January 14th, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen acknowledged the queen’s unwavering dedication to duty. Queen Margrethe II has enjoyed broad support from Danes, known for her love of archaeology. She became heir to her father in 1953 at the age of 13, following a constitutional amendment that allowed women to inherit the throne. Her husband, French diplomat Henri de Laborde de Monpezat, served as her royal consort until his death in 2018. The couple’s two sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, continue the royal lineage.

Australia Europe
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

