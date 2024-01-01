en English
Australia

Crown Princess Mary: From Tasmania to Queen of Denmark

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
Crown Princess Mary: From Tasmania to Queen of Denmark

In a historic turn of events, Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania is poised to ascend to the throne of Denmark, following the sudden abdication of the current monarch, Queen Margrethe. This move will mark Crown Princess Mary as the first Australian to be crowned Queen, a monumental step in royal history.

Tasmanian Princess to Danish Queen

Princess Mary, an Australian native, will become queen 23 years after she met Prince Frederik in a Sydney pub. Their meeting during the 2000 Summer Olympics led to a royal union that has lasted almost two decades and produced four children. The Crown Princess will assume her new role on January 14, 2024, after the 83-year-old Queen Margrethe steps down due to age and health-related issues.

Unexpected Announcement, Predicted Reign

The announcement of Queen Margrethe’s abdication came as a surprise during her New Year’s Eve televised address. Despite the unforeseen news, the transition to Princess Mary’s reign is anticipated with great excitement. She has been widely praised for her dedication to royal duties and philanthropic work, particularly her efforts towards aiding migrants and fighting against bullying. Her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, has shown unwavering support, quelling rumors and reinforcing their commitment to royal responsibilities.

(Read Also: From Dousing Flames to Stoking Them: Firefighter-turned-Stuntman Danny Clifford Defies Danger)

A Popular Ascension

The news of Crown Princess Mary’s impending ascension to the throne has dominated Danish headlines, marking it as a popular decision. Princess Mary has received guidance from Queen Margrethe and is expected to play a significant role as queen, while carefully avoiding political territory. Her journey from Tasmania to the Danish throne symbolizes not only a personal accomplishment but also a historic milestone for Australia.

(Read Also: Mighty Craft Hits Financial Rough Patch Despite Better Beer’s Growth)

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

