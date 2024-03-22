Crown Coaches Eyes Sale: 60-Year Legacy, Electrification Lead in Melbourne's Bus Industry

Boutique corporate advisers Nash Advisory has embarked on a significant venture, guiding the near 60-year-old Melbourne-based family business, Crown Coaches, through a potential sale process. Founded in 1967 by Victor and Julie Haoust, Crown Coaches has become an iconic name in south-east Melbourne, recognized for its dedication to student transport, especially those with disabilities, and its pioneering efforts in fleet electrification.

Historic Journey and Modern Innovations

Crown Coaches has not only served the Melbourne community for decades but has also positioned itself at the forefront of environmental sustainability within the transportation sector. In 2009, the company introduced one of Victoria's first 100% electric buses, marking a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions. This move, coupled with a partnership with Hitachi for electric fleet infrastructure, underscores Crown Coaches' commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.

Financial Health and Market Position

With 80% of its revenue secured under contract, Crown Coaches is anticipated to report $29 million in revenue and $4.3 million in EBITDA for the current calendar year. These figures represent a notable growth trajectory, with a 20% increase in revenue from the previous year. This financial stability and upward trend are expected to attract significant interest from potential buyers, highlighting the company's value proposition in a competitive market.

Broader Industry Trends and Sale Implications

The sale of Crown Coaches comes at a time of heightened activity in the transportation asset market, as evidenced by recent acquisitions and sales within the sector. This move signals not only a significant transition for the Haoust family but also reflects broader industry trends towards consolidation and investment in green technologies. As Crown Coaches seeks new ownership, its legacy of service and innovation stands as a testament to the enduring value of sustainable transport solutions.