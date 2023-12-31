en English
Australia

Cronulla Community Outraged as Protected Blue Groper ‘Gus’ Killed in No-Spearfishing Zone

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:50 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:23 am EST
Cronulla Community Outraged as Protected Blue Groper ‘Gus’ Killed in No-Spearfishing Zone

Outrage is brewing in the local community of Cronulla, Sydney after a man brutally speared a protected blue groper, fondly known as ‘Gus’, in an area off-limits to spearfishing. The incident, which occurred at Oak Park, has sparked a wave of anger and sorrow, with locals demanding stringent penalties and a greater emphasis on marine conservation education.

(Read Also: Freight Train and Truck Collision on Barrier Highway Claims Two Lives, Disrupts Traffic)

A Disturbing Act in a Protected Zone

The blue groper, officially recognised as the fish of New South Wales since 1996, is off-limits to spearfishing and commercial exploitation. Gus, believed to be between 35-40 years old, was a familiar and beloved figure in the community. The shocking act of violence against such a revered creature has left the community in shock and disbelief.

Community Demands Action

Local resident Tenielle Piek, who witnessed the heart-breaking event, described the blue groper as the ‘Labradors of the Sea’ – a testament to their friendly and curious nature. Amidst the shared anger, there is a palpable concern that future generations may be denied the opportunity to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat. The incident has led to a vocal outcry for stricter penalties and increased awareness about marine conservation.

(Read Also: Australian Family’s New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation)

Department of Primary Industries Investigates

The Department of Primary Industries, which had stepped up signage following a similar incident in May, is probing into the recent event. The department’s spokesperson reiterated that blue gropers are only legally permissible to be taken by line in New South Wales, with specific size and bag limits in place. Violators can face fines of up to $11,000 and risk imprisonment for repeated offenses.

Australia Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

