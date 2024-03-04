Crackdown on Illegal Crabbing: WA Fisheries Agents Patrol Peel-Harvey Estuary

Over the bustling long weekend, the Peel-Harvey Estuary transformed into a focal point for both leisure and law enforcement activities, as Fisheries officers from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) embarked on Operation Lightwald. This initiative, aimed at curbing illegal crabbing, saw the deployment of both overt and covert patrols across the region's crabbing hotspots, marking a significant step in the department's efforts to enforce fishing laws and educate the public on sustainable practices.

Operation Lightwald in Full Swing

Since the operation's inception at the start of the summer, DPIRD has inspected over 3,600 crabbers, issuing 103 infringement fines and 124 warning notices for various offences in the Peel-Harvey region. Todd A'Vard, DPIRD's director of regional compliance metropolitan, highlighted the comprehensive approach taken, encompassing both land and boat-based patrols. These efforts are not only designed to catch those flouting the rules but also to significantly deter illegal fishing activities during peak times.

Crabbing Regulations and Community Involvement

Crabbing, a popular activity in the Peel-Harvey Estuary, does not require a license, attracting many to the waters. However, DPIRD emphasizes the importance of adhering to regulations, such as the legal catch size of 127mm and daily bag limits, to ensure sustainability. The community plays a crucial role in these conservation efforts, with DPIRD encouraging anyone who witnesses or suspects illegal crab fishing to report it through their 24/7 FishWatch service.

Educational Efforts and Seasonal Guidelines

Alongside enforcement, DPIRD is committed to educating the public on responsible crabbing practices. With the crabbing season stretching from December 1 to August 31, the department offers a crabbing guide for blue swimmer crabs and promotes awareness about the ecological impact of overfishing and non-compliance. These educational initiatives, coupled with stringent patrols, aim to ensure the health and longevity of the Peel-Harvey Estuary's crab populations for future generations.

As Operation Lightwald continues, its impact extends beyond the immediate enforcement of fishing laws. It underscores the delicate balance between enjoying Western Australia's natural resources and preserving them. Through collaboration between law enforcement and the community, the initiative fosters a culture of respect and responsibility towards the environment, ensuring that the Peel-Harvey Estuary remains a vibrant and sustainable habitat for its diverse marine life.