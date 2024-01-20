COVID-19 Wave Hits Young Children Hard in Western Australia

In the throes of a recent COVID-19 surge, Western Australia (WA) has witnessed a disconcerting trend. A staggering 63 children under the age of ten found themselves in the sterile confines of public hospitals, battling the invisible enemy that is the virus. This figure is a stark contrast when compared to the lower number of older children affected - a mere dozen individuals aged between 10 to 19 years ended up hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the same three-month period.

Disproportionate Impact on Younger Children

The statistics paint a grim picture, indicating an alarming and disproportionate impact of this pandemic wave on the youngest demographic in WA. While the virus was once thought to spare the youngest among us, the recent data suggests otherwise. It's a stark reminder that the virus does not discriminate by age, and the fight against it is far from over.

A Glimmer of Hope

However, amid the bleak numbers lies a silver lining. There is an increasing indication that this tumultuous wave is beginning to subside. This glimmer of hope is a testament to the relentless efforts of health professionals, the government, and the community at large.

Continued Monitoring and Digital Access

The situation continues to be under the watchful eyes of health officials.