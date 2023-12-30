en English
COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph’s Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier’s Shock Resignation

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:13 am EST
As we approach the end of a tumultuous year, New South Wales (NSW) grapples with a worrisome surge in COVID-19 cases. Health officials have issued an urgent plea to the public, particularly those planning to partake in New Year’s Eve festivities, to exercise utmost caution. The sudden increase in cases is linked to the emergence of a new strain of the virus, the Omicron variant. The development of a vaccine targeting this variant is underway and is expected to be available at pharmacies soon.

COVID-19’s Harrowing Impact on Australia in 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to leave a significant mark on Australia. In 2023 alone, the virus claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Australians. NSW’s situation appears particularly precarious, given the recent spike in respiratory infections. The state’s health officials and medical professionals are bracing themselves for a challenging period ahead.

Subscription Service Comes with a Hitch

For those seeking to stay informed on the evolving situation, The Daily Telegraph’s subscription service offers digital access to its comprehensive coverage. However, there appears to be a technical glitch in the system, as evidenced by an error message. Several subscription plans are available, including a $4 initial charge for the first four weeks, followed by $28 every four weeks, and a 12-month plan costing $208 for the first year. There’s also an ‘Essentials’ subscription at $16 every four weeks, which grants access to a limited number of articles on the news outlet’s website.

Unexpected Resignation Amidst Health Crisis

In a surprising turn of events, Queensland’s 39th Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, tendered her resignation. This came after her significant contributions, including the legalization of abortion and voluntary assisted dying, tightening borders during the Covid pandemic, and the hiring of nearly 50,000 public servants. Her sudden departure leaves a void in leadership at a critical time for the state and country.

Australia Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

