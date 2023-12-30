COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph’s Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier’s Shock Resignation

As we approach the end of a tumultuous year, New South Wales (NSW) grapples with a worrisome surge in COVID-19 cases. Health officials have issued an urgent plea to the public, particularly those planning to partake in New Year’s Eve festivities, to exercise utmost caution. The sudden increase in cases is linked to the emergence of a new strain of the virus, the Omicron variant. The development of a vaccine targeting this variant is underway and is expected to be available at pharmacies soon.

COVID-19’s Harrowing Impact on Australia in 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to leave a significant mark on Australia. In 2023 alone, the virus claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Australians. NSW’s situation appears particularly precarious, given the recent spike in respiratory infections. The state’s health officials and medical professionals are bracing themselves for a challenging period ahead.

Subscription Service Comes with a Hitch

For those seeking to stay informed on the evolving situation, The Daily Telegraph's subscription service offers digital access to its comprehensive coverage.

Unexpected Resignation Amidst Health Crisis

In a surprising turn of events, Queensland’s 39th Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, tendered her resignation. This came after her significant contributions, including the legalization of abortion and voluntary assisted dying, tightening borders during the Covid pandemic, and the hiring of nearly 50,000 public servants. Her sudden departure leaves a void in leadership at a critical time for the state and country.