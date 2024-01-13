en English
Australia

COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rise in Deaths and Admissions, But Less ICU Cases

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rise in Deaths and Admissions, But Less ICU Cases

In the first week of 2024, the health system in Western Australia (WA) is grappling with a noticeable surge in COVID-related deaths and hospital admissions, as per the latest data from WA Health. The pandemic’s gloom has cast a long shadow over the region with 12 deaths associated with COVID-19 reported during this period, presenting a stark reminder of the relentless nature of the virus.

COVID-19: A Persistent Threat

The numbers bear witness to the growing threat posed by the virus. A significant rise in the number of new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 has been noted, with the tally jumping from 47 cases in the prior timeframe to 61. This disturbing uptick of 20 percent paints a worrying picture of the relentless virus and its impact on the health system.

The Silver Lining: Decrease in ICU Admissions

However, amidst the grim statistics, there emerges a ray of hope: The number of individuals requiring intensive care unit (ICU) admissions has seen a slight decline. Over the same seven-day period, only two individuals needed ICU care. This suggests a decreasing pressure on ICU resources, offering a glimmer of optimism in these challenging times.

Adapting to the New Normal

These figures reflect a mixed scenario where deaths and hospitalizations are occurring, yet the strain on ICU resources appears to be lessening. The data underscores the relentless battle waged by health professionals and the resilience of the health system in adapting to the new normal. It also emphasizes the need for continued vigilance in observing health protocols and getting vaccinated to mitigate the effects of the virus.

Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

