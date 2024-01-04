Covert Speed Camera in Adelaide Ignites Controversy

In a recent incident that has sparked controversy, a mobile speed camera was discovered hidden under a camouflage tarp among trees and shrubbery in West Lakes, Adelaide. The covert device, which had been placed without any signage or warning, was spotted by a passerby and shared online, igniting a fiery debate about the legality and ethics of such practices in South Australia.

Legal and Ethical Controversy

Interestingly, the use of covert speed cameras in South Australia is entirely legal. The state does not require drivers to be notified of approaching speed cameras or their position, a fact that often leads to surprise and indignation when motorists are caught unawares. Critics of the practice have accused the police of using sneaky tactics to increase state revenue, a charge that has been vehemently denied by the authorities.

In response to the recent controversy, South Australia Police have confirmed that the hidden device in West Lakes was indeed an operational speed detection camera. This admission has further fueled the debate, with many questioning the fairness of the practice and its impact on the community’s trust in law enforcement.

A Wider Debate Across Australia

The incident has also raised a broader question about the use of speed cameras in Australia. States like New South Wales (NSW) have a contrasting approach, using overt speed cameras that are clearly marked with warning signs. This divergent method has led to discussions about which approach is more effective in ensuring compliance with speed limits.

While the methods may differ across Australia, there is a shared belief among authorities that non-disclosed speed cameras are more effective. The reasoning behind this is that if drivers are unaware of the location of cameras, they are more likely to maintain a consistent speed and adhere to the limits.

The Cost of Speeding in South Australia

In South Australia, the penalties for speeding can be quite steep. If a driver is caught going less than 10 kilometers per hour over the limit, they are hit with a $196 fine and two demerit points. This stringent punishment is part of the state’s efforts to deter reckless driving and ensure the safety of its roads.

Despite the controversy, it appears that for now, covert speed cameras will remain a part of South Australia’s strategy to combat speeding. As the debate continues, motorists are reminded to always abide by speed limits, whether a speed camera is visible or not.