en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Court Documents Unveil David Sharaz’s Role in Brittany Higgins’ Network Ten Interview

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Court Documents Unveil David Sharaz’s Role in Brittany Higgins’ Network Ten Interview

The Federal Court recently unveiled documents that reveal the extent of David Sharaz’s role in organizing the groundbreaking interview of Brittany Higgins on Network Ten. This interview became a pivotal point in Australian politics as it brought serious rape allegations within the Parliament House into the public eye.

Initial Contact

These documents reveal that the initial contact was established between Sharaz, who is Brittany Higgins’ fiance, and Lisa Wilkinson, a veteran presenter at Network Ten. This marked the onset of a series of hundreds of messages exchanged between Sharaz and the network, leading up to the highly publicized interview.

Sensitive Negotiations

These exchanges, which have now been brought to light as part of the court’s disclosure process, indicate that Sharaz played a key role in the sensitive negotiations that led to the airing of the interview. They also shed light on the meticulous planning and the series of communications that go behind organizing such high-profile interviews.

Impact and Aftermath

The interview with Higgins not only exposed the alleged incident of sexual assault within the hallowed halls of the Parliament House but also ignited a nationwide conversation about workplace safety and sexual harassment. Sharaz’s significant role in bringing this issue to light underscores the impact that individuals can have in shaping public discourse.

Subscribers with digital access can delve deeper into the details of these communications and the intricate process behind the interview. Additionally, the West Rewards program, offering member discounts, giveaways, and competitions, is an added perk for the subscribers.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Historic Hillsview Estate in Clare Valley on the Market
For the first time in many years, the iconic Hillsview Estate, a celebrated wedding venue and bed and breakfast positioned in Auburn’s Clare Valley, is up for sale. The property, steeped in rich heritage and boasting a collection of 19th-century stone buildings, is listed for $1.65 million. A Historical Estate with a Legacy of Celebrations
Historic Hillsview Estate in Clare Valley on the Market
Melbourne Councils Demand Action over Climate Change Threats
13 mins ago
Melbourne Councils Demand Action over Climate Change Threats
Candice Warner Champions Campaign to Curb Drowning on Unpatrolled Beaches
14 mins ago
Candice Warner Champions Campaign to Curb Drowning on Unpatrolled Beaches
Australia's Powerball Braces for Potential Record-Breaking $100 Million Win
10 mins ago
Australia's Powerball Braces for Potential Record-Breaking $100 Million Win
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
10 mins ago
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
Australian Defence Department Launches Major Recruitment Drive for Senior Positions
11 mins ago
Australian Defence Department Launches Major Recruitment Drive for Senior Positions
Latest Headlines
World News
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
15 seconds
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale
15 seconds
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
50 seconds
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
1 min
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
1 min
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
1 min
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
2 mins
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
2 mins
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
2 mins
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app