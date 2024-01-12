Couple Fined and Banned from Owning Pets for Neglecting Allergic Dog

Australia’s Animal Welfare Act 2002, designed to protect animals from harm and neglect, has been invoked to penalize a couple from Port Kennedy in Western Australia. The couple’s inability to provide adequate care for their four-year-old American Staffy, Ella, resulted in a fine of $5000 and a ban on pet ownership for a period of five years.

The Suffering of Ella

Ella was discovered by inspectors from RSPCA WA in March 2022, following a report of cruelty. The dog was found in a state of severe neglect, surrounded by feces, incessantly scratching, and with a strong odor emanating from her ears. A litany of allergy-related conditions had ravaged her body, manifesting in missing fur, raised lumps, and thickened, cracked, flaking skin.

No Excuse for Neglect

The couple admitted in court that they had failed to seek professional treatment for Ella’s allergies. Their explanation? The exorbitant cost of veterinary bills. However, they had attempted to use over-the-counter treatments. The male owner, whose work kept him away from home for extended periods, attributed the lack of yard maintenance to his wife’s struggle with handling dog feces. These explanations, though, were deemed inadequate, and the couple was convicted under the Animal Welfare Act 2002.

A New Life for Ella

After the couple surrendered Ella to the RSPCA, a veterinary examination revealed further health issues – ear infections, a flea infestation, conjunctivitis, alopecia, and several other allergy-related issues. Despite her heartbreaking condition, Ella was described as an ‘absolute sweetheart’ who ‘loved everybody.’ The good news is that Ella has since been rehabilitated and adopted, symbolizing hope and resilience despite her ordeal.

The tale of Ella serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences for failing to provide adequate care for animals. The maximum penalty under the Animal Welfare Act 2002 could have been a $50,000 fine and five years in prison – a clear message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated.