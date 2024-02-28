Cottesloe Beach to Permanently Display 'Sandbar', Winning Sculpture by James Rogers, Thanks to Hancock Prospecting Donation

The picturesque Cottesloe Beach is set to enrich its scenic views with the permanent installation of 'Sandbar', the 2023 Sculpture by the Sea Acquisitive Award-winning piece by Australian sculptor James Rogers. This initiative became possible through a generous donation from Hancock Prospecting and Roy Hill, marking a significant addition to the local art landscape.

Advertisment

Unanimous Approval and Community Support

During a council meeting on Tuesday night, the Cottesloe council members unanimously voted to accept the painted steel sculpture, valued at $65,000. 'Sandbar' encapsulates the dynamic essence of sand movement beneath water surfaces, resonating with Cottesloe's coastal charm. The donation by Hancock Prospecting and Roy Hill not only covers the cost of the sculpture but also includes the expenses for its transportation and installation, demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting public art and community projects.

Collaborative Efforts for Placement

Advertisment

The exact location for 'Sandbar' within Cottesloe has yet to be decided. A dedicated working group, including Sculpture by the Sea director David Handley, artist James Rogers, and Cottesloe chief executive Matthew Scott, is tasked with proposing the ideal spot for this artwork. The final decision will rest with the council, ensuring the placement enhances the beachside suburb's aesthetic and cultural value.

Implications and Reflections

This donation not only immortalizes James Rogers' masterpiece within the Cottesloe community but also signifies the growing appreciation and support for public art in Western Australia. As 'Sandbar' prepares to become a permanent fixture, it invites residents and visitors alike to engage with contemporary art in a natural setting, fostering a deeper connection between the community and its cultural identity. This initiative may pave the way for more public art installations, enriching the cultural tapestry of Cottesloe Beach.