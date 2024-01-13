Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia

As the cost of living in Australia continues to mount, a disturbing trend is emerging. Financial strain is increasingly deterring individuals, predominantly men aged between 45 and 64, from seeking regular health check-ups. This trend could potentially have dire consequences for the early detection and successful treatment of diseases like prostate cancer.

The Numbers Speak Volumes

Recently, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that fewer than 77 percent of people across all age groups visited a general practitioner (GP) last year. Financial concerns were cited as a reason for not seeking medical attention twice as often as the previous year. In the 2022-23 period, seven percent of Australians delayed or did not see a GP when needed, ten percent avoided specialist visits, and over three percent postponed or did not go to hospital appointments. This data paints a concerning picture of the impact of financial stress on health-seeking behavior.

The Silent Killer

A survey conducted by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners found that while mental health, chronic illness, and lifestyle advice are the main reasons patients see a GP, only one percent seek help for cancer-related issues. This is particularly alarming considering Australia’s high cancer rates, especially for prostate cancer. In fact, one in six Australian men is likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer by age 85. However, only 36 percent of prostate cancers in Australia are detected at the earliest stage, underscoring the critical need for regular health check-ups.

Preventive Health – A Call to Action

Anne Savage, CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, is a strong advocate for preventive health check-ups. She emphasizes the need for men over 40 to consult their GP about taking a PSA blood test for prostate-specific antigen. This simple test can potentially save lives by detecting prostate cancer in its earliest stages. Her call to action is a stark reminder of the importance of regular health screenings, particularly for men in the high-risk age groups.