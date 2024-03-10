Correct Pronunciation in AFL: Xerri, Petracca, and Players Advocate for Heritage Respect

As the 2024 AFL season kicks off, players like Tristan Xerri and Christian Petracca are urging fans, media, and commentators to correctly pronounce their names, highlighting the importance of honoring their cultural heritage and family legacy. Tristan Xerri, whose surname is often mispronounced, shares his mother's frustration, emphasizing the Maltese pronunciation 'sherry'. Similarly, players such as Mattaes Phillipou and Christian Petracca have voiced the significance of proper name pronunciation to their families, with cultural diversity consultant Dr. Fiona Swee Lin Price underscoring the respect it conveys.

Family Pride and Cultural Identity

For many AFL players, their surname is a vital link to their cultural identity and family history. Incorrect pronunciation can feel like a disregard for this heritage. Players like Xerri and Phillipou stress the effort and respect involved in learning to pronounce names correctly, reflecting a broader desire within the league and its audience to embrace multiculturalism and diversity.

Learning and Teaching Correct Pronunciation

Efforts to correct mispronunciations are not new, with players and cultural consultants like Dr. Fiona Swee Lin Price advocating for awareness and education on this issue. Price, who specializes in multicultural names, emphasizes the joy and respect that correct pronunciation can bring to players and their families, especially in the context of public events like university graduations or AFL matches.

The Importance of Getting it Right

The push for correct pronunciation extends beyond individual preferences, touching on broader themes of inclusivity and respect in sports and society. As the AFL continues to grow in cultural diversity, the call for correct pronunciation underscores the league's role in promoting understanding and respect for all backgrounds. By focusing on the correct pronunciation of players' names, the AFL community can contribute to a more inclusive and respectful sporting environment.

As the 2024 AFL season progresses, the focus on correct pronunciation serves as a reminder of the league's diverse heritage and the importance of respect in the sporting community. Players, fans, and commentators alike are encouraged to make the effort to pronounce names correctly, honoring the rich cultural backgrounds that enrich the league.