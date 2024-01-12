Coroner Exposes Severe Inadequacies in Fire Brigade’s Response to 2019 Fatal Housefire

In the early hours of a 2019 morning, a fatal housefire in Mill Park claimed the life of wheelchair-bound Vivianne Rodger. A coroner’s investigation into this tragic incident revealed severe inadequacies in the Metropolitan Fire Brigade’s (MFB) response, sparking vital conversations about emergency service operations.

The Fire and the Fateful Call

At 2:42 am, 54-year-old stroke survivor Vivianne Rodger made an anonymous call to a service coordinator at Complete Nursing and Homecare. She reported that her blanket was on fire, but failed to provide her location. The coordinator, operating on limited information, directed emergency services to an incorrect address, 30 km away from Rodger’s actual location.

A Series of Unfortunate Errors

Upon realizing the error, a second call was made to emergency services at 3:22 am, this time with the correct address. However, due to a previous false alarm reported by the coordinator, the emergency operator labeled the second call as a potential ‘malicious false alarm.’ This misunderstanding significantly influenced the MFB’s response.

Firefighters mistakenly attended a nearby house on the same street as Rodger’s, spending less than four minutes on the scene before departing. The inadequate efforts to locate the correct property and the inability to convey Rodger’s mobility limitations to the firefighters had a tragic outcome. Over two hours after the initial call, at 5:17 am, Rodger was found deceased in her bedroom.

Coroner’s Findings and Recommendations

Coroner Paul Lawrie highlighted the ‘striking’ failures of the emergency services in this situation. His investigation led to criticisms of the delays in response and the inadequate efforts to locate the correct property. Lawrie recommended that the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) inform its clients about the importance of fire safety measures. He also advised Fire Rescue Victoria to train firefighters to properly locate the source of a fire when signs are not immediately visible.

While the tragic loss of Vivianne Rodger cannot be undone, it is hoped that this incident will serve as a catalyst for change, ensuring that such failures do not recur in the future, and that those in need receive the help they require in a timely and efficient manner.