Coroner Calls for ‘Drastic Changes’ in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide

In the wake of a tragic suicide in 2019, Western Australia’s coroner, Philip Urquhart, has sparked a conversation about the state of mental health services in the region’s prisons. Urquhart has made a forceful plea for ‘drastic changes,’ responding to the death of Shane Nathan Roberts – a man who tragically ended his life while incarcerated. The coroner’s plea underscores the critical need for more robust mental health support within the prison system, warning that without it, the broader community may witness similar tragedies.

Unsatisfactory Mental Health Care

The coroner’s call for reform stems from a thorough examination of the circumstances leading up to Roberts’ untimely death. After scrutinizing the quality of mental health care Roberts received while in jail, Urquhart found it to be ‘not satisfactory.’ This finding sheds light on the systemic failings within the prison system, where the inadequacy of mental health services not only fails the inmates but also their families and the wider community.

The Urgent Need for Reform

Urquhart’s statement serves as a clarion call for significant systemic change. The coroner’s words ring with an urgency that cannot be overlooked – the need for effective mental health services in prisons is not just a matter of inmate welfare, but a wider societal issue. Failure to address these concerns may lead to more families enduring the pain of losing a loved one to suicide, and more communities grappling with the ripple effects of such tragedies.

A Broader Perspective

While the coroner’s call focuses on the dire need for mental health reform within prisons, it also brings into perspective the broader issue of mental health care in society. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mental health support not just in prisons, but in all spheres of life. Beyond the immediate call to action, the coroner’s plea also encourages a broader conversation about mental health, urging society to destigmatize mental illness and prioritize mental well-being.