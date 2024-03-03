Corn Thins® Minis: The New Snack Sensation Hitting Woolworths NSW Shelves in March 2024

Get ready for the ultimate snacking experience with the launch of Corn Thins Minis in Woolworths in selected NSW stores from March 3rd, 2024. These bite-sized treats are the perfect addition to the Corn Thins® range, packed with their delicious POPCORN flavour and a crunchy texture, perfect for satisfying your cravings on-the-go... or for a quick snack in the office or at home, ...or even with dips when entertaining!

Advertisment

Delicious Flavours to Tantalize Your Taste Buds

Corn Thins® Minis will be available in two mouth-watering flavours: Cheddar and Sour Cream & Chives. These flavours are specifically crafted for snack lovers, offering a unique taste experience that you won't find anywhere else.

Convenience Meets Taste

Advertisment

Corn Thins® Minis come in convenient packaging, making it easy to take your favourite snack on-the-go. Whether you're heading to work, school, or just need a quick pick-me-up during your busy day, Corn Thins® Minis are the perfect companion for any occasion.

Don't Miss Out on the Snack of the Season

Don't miss out on the opportunity to try these delicious bite-sized treats. Head to your local NSW Woolworths store to grab a pack (or two, or three...). Your taste buds will thank you! Cheddar and Sour Cream & Chives Flavours are Available Exclusively at Woolworths NSW Stores.