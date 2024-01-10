Corey Taylor Cancels Tour Amid Health Concerns; Knotfest Faces Criticism

In a surprising turn of events, Corey Taylor, popularly known by his initials CMFT, has called off his forthcoming tour due to escalating health concerns. Known for his raw and unfiltered approach to music, Taylor took to social media to share the news of his deteriorating mental and physical health, a situation that has reached a critical point, impacting both him and his family.

Health Takes Precedence

Taylor, the frontman of the famed band Slipknot, expressed his regret at having to cancel his solo tour across North America. The tour was to promote his new solo album, CMF2, and was scheduled for February and March 2024. The artist clarified that his decision was not an easy one but was necessary for his wellbeing.

Through his social media post, Taylor conveyed his love and appreciation to his supporters, bandmates, family, and friends. He acknowledged that this news might disappoint many, but he emphasized the importance of prioritizing his health. He assured his fans of his commitment to recovery and promised to return stronger.

An Apology to Fans

The ‘CMF2 Tour 2023’ in Australia was eagerly anticipated by fans. However, Taylor affirmed that he was deeply sorry for the disappointment this cancellation might cause. He expressed hope for future performances and thanked his fans for their understanding and continued support.

Controversy and Departures

In related news, the music festival ‘Knotfest’ in Australia has drawn criticism for its 2024 lineup, dubbed ‘Manfest’ due to its controversially male-dominated bands such as Pantera, Disturbed, and Lamb of God. This lineup does not include Slipknot, stirring further controversy.

To add to the tumult, Jay Weinberg, the drummer for Slipknot, shared his emotions about his unexpected departure from the band. He described the experience as heartbreaking, shocking, and a significant setback in his musical journey.

As we navigate these surprising developments, it is essential to remember that our idols, too, are human and vulnerable. We wish Corey Taylor a speedy recovery and commend his courage in prioritizing his health over professional commitments.