Australia

Cord Blood Lipidome Tied to ADHD, ASD Risk in Early Childhood: Study

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:12 am EST
Cord Blood Lipidome Tied to ADHD, ASD Risk in Early Childhood: Study

In a groundbreaking study published in eBioMedicine, researchers have explored the relationship between cord blood lipid profiles and the development of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) symptoms in children by the age of two. The study was conducted with data from the Barwon Infant Study (BIS) cohort based in Victoria, Australia.

Analyzing Lipids and Early Life Risk Factors

The research team utilized ultra-high performance liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (UHPLC-MS) to analyze lipids in cord blood from 1,074 mother-infant pairs. The focus was on early life risk factors like exposure to contaminants and maternal inflammation that have the potential to alter these serological lipids, thereby affecting neurodevelopment.

The BIS cohort reported a link between impaired calorie metabolism during gestation and ASD symptoms, hinting at the importance of lipid profiles in these disorders. Lipid modules were scrutinized using weighted gene correlation network analysis (WGCNA) and were associated with ASD and ADHD symptoms using multivariate linear regressions. These regressions were adjusted for several variables including the child’s age, sex at birth, and maternal blood contamination.

Prenatal and Perinatal Factors

The study also delved into prenatal and perinatal factors such as household income and maternal health indicators to comprehend their indirect influence on the development of ASD and ADHD symptoms via lipid profiles.

Lipid Modules and Neurodevelopmental Outcomes

The findings indicated a significant association of several lipid modules with increased risks of ASD and ADHD symptoms, particularly acylcarnitines, which partly mediated the risk factors contributing to neurodevelopmental outcomes. This study thus emphasizes the critical role of lipids at birth in the pathogenesis and potential prevention of ASD and ADHD.

Future research should further investigate the role of carnitine and related metabolites to understand the mechanisms underlying ASD and ADHD in young children. The study’s findings bolster the belief that cord blood lipids, especially elevated levels of acylcarnitine, have a significant role in the pathogenesis, and potentially, the prevention of these neurodevelopmental disorders.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

