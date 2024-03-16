Cooper Johns Hints at 'I'm A Celebrity Australia' 2024 Stint; Speculation Swirls Around Star Lineup

Former NRL star Cooper Johns recently sparked rumors of his participation in the 2024 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, following a cryptic hint during a segment on KIIS FM's The Kyle & Jackie O Show. With the official lineup still under wraps, speculation is mounting over which celebrities will brave the South African jungle when the show premieres on March 24. Among the rumored participants are reality TV star Chrishell Stause, alongside a diverse cast including a gold medalist, an AFL legend, and an internationally acclaimed comedian.

Rumors Ignite Over Celebrity Lineup

Network 10 has been teasing fans with clues about the 2024 lineup, hinting at the inclusion of a Hollywood child star and a 'TV love rat' among others. Fans have eagerly shared their theories online, with names like Selena Gomez and Shannon Noll making the rounds. The anticipation for the show's return is palpable, as viewers speculate on which celebrities will face the jungle's challenges.

Chrishell Stause Teases Participation

Adding to the buzz, Chrishell Stause, known for her role in Selling Sunset, responded to speculation about her involvement with a cryptic emoji on social media. Her hint followed a post by the official I'm A Celebrity Australia Instagram account featuring her partner G Flip with show hosts Julia Morris and Robert Irwin, further fueling rumors of her participation.

A Fresh Face to Host

The tenth season of I'm A Celebrity welcomes new host Robert Irwin, joining veteran Julia Morris. At just 20 years old, Robert has stepped into the role after a competitive selection process, promising to bring his unique charm to the beloved series. As the show prepares to launch its latest season, fans are eager to see how the new dynamic between Robert and Julia will enhance the jungle experience for both the celebrities and the audience.

As speculation continues to swirl around the 2024 lineup of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, the excitement builds for what promises to be an unforgettable season. With celebrities from various backgrounds rumored to be joining the cast, viewers can anticipate a mix of humor, drama, and thrilling challenges set against the backdrop of the South African jungle.