Australia

Controversy Swirls as Calls to Change Australia Day Date Amplify

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
As Australia Day approaches, a renewed call for a change in the date is echoing in the political corridors of the nation. Indigenous advocate Kyra Galante, a voice of the unsuccessful Yes campaign in the Voice to Parliament referendum, has urged the Federal Government to reconsider the national day of celebration, currently marked on January 26. The day is seen as a commemoration of the First Fleet’s arrival at Port Jackson in 1788, but it also carries the weight of sorrow and trauma for many Aboriginal people. The move to change the date is considered a step towards healing historical wounds and fostering a more inclusive national identity.

Unfurling the Culture War

Adding fuel to the fire, Peter Dutton’s recent comments about Woolworths’ decision to not stock Australia Day merchandise have been criticized as stoking a ‘culture war.’ Despite Aldi also confirming a similar stance, Dutton has suggested people divert their business to IGA, Coles, or Aldi, leading to a resurgence in the ongoing debate about the significance of Australia Day and its contentious date.

Corporate Stance and Public Sentiment

Two major supermarkets in Australia, Woolworths and Aldi, have decided to boycott Australia Day merchandise, citing a decline in demand and a broader discussion about the day’s meaning. This decision has sparked heated debate across the nation, with some Australians vowing to think twice before shopping at these supermarkets. However, others, including First Nations people, see the contentious date as a day of mourning rather than celebration, supporting the supermarkets’ decision.

Political Leadership and Community Response

Mayor Frank Carbone of Fairfield City Council expressed the importance of celebrating Australia Day and criticized large organizations for making political comments on the national day. He called for the Prime Minister and the Premier to take leadership on the issue of changing the date. The Council is planning to provide Australia Day merchandise for free in response to major supermarkets no longer selling Australia Day merchandise, which will be paid for from the Mayor’s Community Benefit Fund.

The discussion around Australia Day has been a recurring issue, with various perspectives on how best to recognize the country’s history and celebrate its diversity. The call for leadership from the Federal Government suggests a push for official recognition and action, hinting at the potential for change in the future.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

