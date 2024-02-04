Controversy Surrounds Appointment of Fijian Colonel Amidst Human Rights Abuse Allegations

In a move that has sparked controversy, Colonel Penioni Ben Naliva, a senior officer of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), has ascended to the position of Deputy Commander of the Australian Army's 7th Brigade. This role places Naliva in the powerful position of second-in-command over an approximate 3500 Australian troops. Yet the appointment is mired in contentious claims of human rights abuses against Naliva, including allegations of violent mistreatment of Fijian politicians in 2006 and the supposed torture of a businessman and a youth activist.

RFMF Stands by Naliva Amidst Allegations

The RFMF has chosen to stand by Naliva amidst these turbulent allegations. Lieutenant Colonel Eroni Duaibe, a representative of RFMF, has stated that a majority of these claims seem to have originated from social media channels, and they lack the solidity of formal police reports. This stance from RFMF demonstrates their support for Naliva, despite the severe nature of the accusations.

Australian Defence Collaborates with Fijian Government

In response to the allegations, the Australian Defence is reportedly collaborating with the Fijian government to determine 'appropriate next steps'. They have acknowledged the severity of such allegations, but also noted that no formal charges have been pressed against Naliva. The situation raises questions about the due diligence process involved in such high-profile appointments, and the potential repercussions it may have on the relationship between Australia and Fiji.

Naliva's Appointment and the Vuvale Partnership Agreement

Naliva's appointment comes during a period of growing defence and security cooperation between Australia and Fiji under the Vuvale Partnership agreement. This agreement aims to strengthen ties between the two countries, but the controversy surrounding Naliva's appointment could potentially cast a shadow over this diplomatic relationship. In fact, Australian Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie has already urged the Australian government to justify Naliva's appointment in light of the allegations.

The appointment of Naliva, who graduated from the Australian War College last year, also raises questions about the international implications of these allegations. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights has previously named Naliva in a report concerning the maltreatment of a businessman. The unfolding story of Naliva's appointment, the allegations against him, and the reactions of the various parties involved promise to keep this issue in the spotlight for some time to come.