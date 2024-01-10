Controversy Mars Kecmanovic’s Adelaide International Run

On the sun-drenched courts of the Adelaide International tennis tournament, a disconcerting moment unfolded during the match between Serbian tennis player, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Britain’s rising star, Jack Draper. Kecmanovic, after securing the first set 7-5, was teetering on the edge of victory in the second set, but his failure to cash in on two match points paved the way for Draper’s comeback.

Controversy Strikes Amidst the Battle of Titans

Despite heading into the decisive third set with a 4-1 lead, Kecmanovic struggled to keep his ground, pushing the match into a nerve-wracking tie-break. The controversy erupted when, at a critical juncture of 5-5 in the tie-break, Draper was given a point following a rally – a decision Kecmanovic challenged, asserting the ball had slithered under the net.

His vehement protest to the chair umpire’s decision, which remained undeterred, brought the match to a temporary halt as he demanded an official be summoned to the court. The disagreement, however, failed to alter the course of the match, which resumed amidst the high-strung tension.

Draper Emerges Triumphant in a Marathon Clash

Draper ultimately clinched the marathon match 5-7, 7-6(9), 7-6(7) after an exhaustive 3 hours and 39 minutes, securing his place in the quarter-finals. For Kecmanovic, who had kick-started his season with a win against Taro Daniel at the Hong Kong Open before bowing out in the second round to Frances Tiafoe, the controversial defeat marked the end of his run at the Adelaide International.

Looking Ahead: The 2024 Australian Open

Following his premature exit from the Adelaide International, Kecmanovic now shifts his focus to the upcoming 2024 Australian Open, starting January 14th, where he aims to rebound from the recent setback. As for the spectators and tennis enthusiasts, they are left with a contentious episode that will undoubtedly spark conversations about the need for better decision-making in the sport.