en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Controversy Mars Kecmanovic’s Adelaide International Run

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic’s Adelaide International Run

On the sun-drenched courts of the Adelaide International tennis tournament, a disconcerting moment unfolded during the match between Serbian tennis player, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Britain’s rising star, Jack Draper. Kecmanovic, after securing the first set 7-5, was teetering on the edge of victory in the second set, but his failure to cash in on two match points paved the way for Draper’s comeback.

Controversy Strikes Amidst the Battle of Titans

Despite heading into the decisive third set with a 4-1 lead, Kecmanovic struggled to keep his ground, pushing the match into a nerve-wracking tie-break. The controversy erupted when, at a critical juncture of 5-5 in the tie-break, Draper was given a point following a rally – a decision Kecmanovic challenged, asserting the ball had slithered under the net.

His vehement protest to the chair umpire’s decision, which remained undeterred, brought the match to a temporary halt as he demanded an official be summoned to the court. The disagreement, however, failed to alter the course of the match, which resumed amidst the high-strung tension.

Draper Emerges Triumphant in a Marathon Clash

Draper ultimately clinched the marathon match 5-7, 7-6(9), 7-6(7) after an exhaustive 3 hours and 39 minutes, securing his place in the quarter-finals. For Kecmanovic, who had kick-started his season with a win against Taro Daniel at the Hong Kong Open before bowing out in the second round to Frances Tiafoe, the controversial defeat marked the end of his run at the Adelaide International.

Looking Ahead: The 2024 Australian Open

Following his premature exit from the Adelaide International, Kecmanovic now shifts his focus to the upcoming 2024 Australian Open, starting January 14th, where he aims to rebound from the recent setback. As for the spectators and tennis enthusiasts, they are left with a contentious episode that will undoubtedly spark conversations about the need for better decision-making in the sport.

0
Australia Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise Amidst Societal Debate
In a notable shift in corporate stance, Australian supermarket heavyweights Woolworths and Big W have declared that they will cease the sale of Australia Day merchandise. This comes as a response to a ‘gradual decline’ in customer demand, coupled with the ‘broader discussion’ surrounding the significance of the January 26 date, which marks Australia Day.
Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise Amidst Societal Debate
Talisman Sabre 23: A Testament to Global Military Cooperation and Deterrence
60 mins ago
Talisman Sabre 23: A Testament to Global Military Cooperation and Deterrence
Socceroos in the Asian Cup: A Mix of Optimism and Uncertainty
1 hour ago
Socceroos in the Asian Cup: A Mix of Optimism and Uncertainty
Fatal Police Shooting at New South Wales Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
3 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at New South Wales Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
Potential Cyclone Alert: Australia Faces Uncommon Double Threat
7 mins ago
Potential Cyclone Alert: Australia Faces Uncommon Double Threat
Deakin University Pioneers First International Campus in India
49 mins ago
Deakin University Pioneers First International Campus in India
Latest Headlines
World News
SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation
1 min
SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
2 mins
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
4 mins
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
9 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
12 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
17 mins
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
18 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
18 mins
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
20 mins
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app