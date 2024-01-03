en English
Controversy Erupts over New Restraint Technique in Casuarina Prison’s Juvenile Wing

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Controversy Erupts over New Restraint Technique in Casuarina Prison’s Juvenile Wing

In the juvenile wing of Casuarina men’s prison, a fresh controversy has emerged over the use of a new restraint technique dubbed the ‘Safe Mattress’. This method involves strapping teenage detainees to their beds using velcro fastenings, an approach that has sparked fierce debate over its appropriateness and potential risks.

A Replacement for the Prohibited ‘Figure Four’

The Safe Mattress technique has been introduced as an alternative to the now-outlawed ‘figure four’ hog-tie restraint. The Department of Justice has defended its implementation, stressing that its use is strictly regulated and limited to particular circumstances where the safety of staff is at risk due to violent behavior.

‘Barbaric’ Treatment of Detainees

Despite assurances from the Department of Justice, the Safe Mattress method has faced a barrage of criticism. Parents of detainees and human rights advocates have labeled the technique as ‘barbaric’, raising serious concerns about the safety and human rights of the youngsters held in Unit 18.

Allegations of Excessive Force and Prolonged Lockdowns

Reports have emerged alleging detainees experiencing injuries, excessive force, and extensive lockdowns since the introduction of the Safe Mattress restraint. These allegations have amplified concerns regarding the well-being and mental health of the detainees. Youth detention expert Gerry Georgatos has described Unit 18 as a ‘children’s gulag’, calling for an inquiry or Royal Commission to investigate the practices within the unit.

The situation at Unit 18 of Casuarina men’s prison continues to be a source of contention. The dual challenge of managing violent detainees without resorting to excessive force or prolonged lockdowns remains a pressing concern. The debate over the Safe Mattress method underscores the complexities inherent in balancing the need for order and safety with respect for human rights within the penal system.

Australia Human Rights Law
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

