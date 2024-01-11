en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Contract Killing Plot Involving Rap Group OneFour Thwarted in Mount Druitt

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Contract Killing Plot Involving Rap Group OneFour Thwarted in Mount Druitt

An alleged assassination plot involving two notorious criminal organizations and a popular rap group has been thwarted by the police in Mount Druitt, Australia. Two men associated with a well-known crime syndicate have been charged over a meticulously planned contract killing scheme targeting four members of the prestigious rap group, OneFour.

High-Profile Targets

The implicated criminal group, known for engaging in contract killings and kidnappings, had reportedly accepted a contract from a rival gang to assassinate the four ‘high-profile men’ from the gritty western suburb of Sydney. The intended targets, members of the drill group ONEFOUR, were oblivious to the impending danger until informed by the police. The police are also pursuing an arrest warrant for an additional suspect believed to be overseas, indicating the broad reach of this criminal network.

Unraveling the Plot

The alleged murder plot, described as ‘extremely organized,’ involved extensive surveillance of the victims and tracking their activities on social media. The police have managed to prevent this plot from materializing, saving the lives of the targeted individuals. The motive behind the intended killings remains under investigation.

Charges and Further Investigations

As a result of this investigation, two individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder plot, and an impressive tally of 28 individuals have been charged with organized crime-related offenses. The police are also anticipating the arrest and charging of two more men in relation to the intended murder. This situation indicates a deep-seated issue with organized crime and targeted violence within the Mount Druitt community.

The acclaimed group ONEFOUR, despite being embroiled in controversy and previous violent incidents, continues to gain popularity, highlighting the complex intersection of music, fame, and crime in contemporary society.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
Qantas, Australia’s largest airline, in partnership with the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre, is spearheading research to mitigate the impact of jet lag on passengers during long-haul flights. This initiative is primarily targeted towards their ambitious Project Sunrise, which plans to establish non-stop flights from Sydney to New York City and London by 2025.
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
43 mins ago
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
Violent Assault on E-Scooter Rider Leaves Man with Broken Jaw
50 mins ago
Violent Assault on E-Scooter Rider Leaves Man with Broken Jaw
Trauma Care in Australia: A Study in Resilience and Urgency
25 mins ago
Trauma Care in Australia: A Study in Resilience and Urgency
Australian Court Rejects Mudgee Solar Farm Proposal Amid Local Opposition
39 mins ago
Australian Court Rejects Mudgee Solar Farm Proposal Amid Local Opposition
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
42 mins ago
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
Latest Headlines
World News
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
4 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
4 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
4 mins
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
6 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
6 mins
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
8 mins
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
8 mins
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
12 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
15 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
19 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
31 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app