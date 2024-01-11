Contract Killing Plot Involving Rap Group OneFour Thwarted in Mount Druitt

An alleged assassination plot involving two notorious criminal organizations and a popular rap group has been thwarted by the police in Mount Druitt, Australia. Two men associated with a well-known crime syndicate have been charged over a meticulously planned contract killing scheme targeting four members of the prestigious rap group, OneFour.

High-Profile Targets

The implicated criminal group, known for engaging in contract killings and kidnappings, had reportedly accepted a contract from a rival gang to assassinate the four ‘high-profile men’ from the gritty western suburb of Sydney. The intended targets, members of the drill group ONEFOUR, were oblivious to the impending danger until informed by the police. The police are also pursuing an arrest warrant for an additional suspect believed to be overseas, indicating the broad reach of this criminal network.

Unraveling the Plot

The alleged murder plot, described as ‘extremely organized,’ involved extensive surveillance of the victims and tracking their activities on social media. The police have managed to prevent this plot from materializing, saving the lives of the targeted individuals. The motive behind the intended killings remains under investigation.

Charges and Further Investigations

As a result of this investigation, two individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder plot, and an impressive tally of 28 individuals have been charged with organized crime-related offenses. The police are also anticipating the arrest and charging of two more men in relation to the intended murder. This situation indicates a deep-seated issue with organized crime and targeted violence within the Mount Druitt community.

The acclaimed group ONEFOUR, despite being embroiled in controversy and previous violent incidents, continues to gain popularity, highlighting the complex intersection of music, fame, and crime in contemporary society.